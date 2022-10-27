Indian Idol Superstars Announce South Florida Date with the support of Kash Patel Productions

Kash Patel Productions (KPP) has redefined the US Bollywood concert industry with back-to-back sold-out shows featuring A.R. Rahman, Mika Singh, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal, Neha Kakkar, Atif Aslam, Sunidhi Chauhan, Badshah, and Sonu Nigam. Four of India’s fastest-growing musical superstars joins forces on the Indian Idol Magnificent 4 Tour making at stop in South Florida at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts.

Four of India’s fastest-growing musical superstars joins forces on the Indian Idol Magnificent 4 Tour making a stop at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts.

South Florida is home to one of the most supportive Indian communities and we are glad to continue bringing major artists and tours.” — Kash Patel, CEO of Kash Patel Productions

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four of India’s fastest-growing musical superstars joins forces on the Indian Idol Magnificent 4 Tour, and set their sites on the United States! Making a special stop in South Florida at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts on November 18, 2022 , this is a show not to be missed.Sony TVs Indian Idol Season-12 turned several talented musical artists into mega stars this year. This musical reality show ran for an incredible 75 episodes and consisted of a grand finale that ran for 12 hours, included 40 performances, and was watched by more than 4 million viewers from all over the world. This epic timeline led to the explosive emergence of the Indian Idol Season 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan, and very talented runner-ups Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, and Mohammed Danish who will all be performing on the Magnificent 4 tour this Fall.The Magnificent 4 Tour held on Friday, November 19, 2022, will be designed in part by Kash Patel Productions, which focuses its attention on bringing legendary Indian music artists right here to South Florida. “We are honored to be one of the 10 U.S. cities on their first U.S. Tour,” says Kash Patel, CEO of Kash Patel Productions, a Bollywood promotion and production company . “South Florida is home to one of the most supportive Indian communities in the country and we are glad that we are able to continue bringing major artists and tours to our area and support them with incredible venues and innovative show production.”Doors for the show will open at 7 pm with the show starting at 8 pm. All ages are welcome to attend with reserved seating now available.“This show will indeed be magnificent,” says Jason Shaw CEO of Round Table Marketing Group and Partner of Kash Patel Productions. “We have been producing Bollywood shows in South Florida since 2016 and have produced many epic, sold-out shows here in South Florida along with other major markets like Atlanta, Nashville, Orlando, Oakland, Tampa, and Charlotte. We have worked with legends like A.R. Rahman, Mika Singh, Sonu Nigam and Neha Kakkar and are excited to do it again with some of India’s fastest-rising and most talented musical artists.”For information on sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://kashpatelproductions.com/ About Kash Patel Productions:Founded in 2016 and led by Kash Patel, Kash Patel Productions (KPP) has redefined the US Bollywood concert industry with back-to-back sold-out shows featuring A.R. Rahman, Mika Singh, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal, Neha Kakkar, Atif Aslam, Sunidhi Chauhan, Badshah, Aastha Gill, and Sonu Nigam.This unrivaled accomplishment has earned Kash Patel Productions recognition throughout the Indian Community, both overseas and in the United States, for promoting an elevated Bollywood cultural experience. Over the last several years, KPP has produced events with the biggest names in the Bollywood world and has expanded nationally to cover a variety of other markets including Orlando, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Atlanta, Kansas City, Phoenix, Boston, Charlotte, Austin, San Francisco, Seattle, and Chicago with more locations added this year! To follow along with Kash Patel Productions, please visit https://kashpatelproductions.com/

Sony TVs Indian Idol Season-12 heads to South Florida. Featuring Season 12 winner Pawandeep and runner-ups Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, and Mohammed Danish