Eat, Drink, and Be Scary: Halloween on Las Olas Blvd in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year PDKN Restaurant Group celebrates Halloween weekend on Las Olas in a “skele-fun” way for locals and tourists who are dying to have some fun in Fort Lauderdale. Guests will be treated to a variety of Halloween festivities including a few very frightening events happening at three unique Fort Lauderdale locations; Bo’s Pub The Balcony , and The Hidden Garden Bo’s Pub, the winner of the Diners Choice Award, is an upscale American Pub that is known for its delicious food, extensive wine selection, daily specials, and a happy hour that beats any restaurant or bar in Fort Lauderdale. With live entertainment, an extended Happy Hour on Friday, and sports all weekend, Bo’s Pub is the perfect place to find a lively, local, upscale crowd that knows how to have a great time. For those looking to kick off Halloween weekend on Friday, join in on Martini Madness and enjoy $1 Martinis and $1 Oysters from 5pm - 7pm.After visiting Bo’s Pub, we recommend that guests check out The Balcony, one of the best-kept local secrets. It is the only 2nd story balcony bar with a direct view of Las Olas Blvd. Here guests can enjoy a variety of signature cocktails, great food, and the incredible view of Las Olas as it comes to life with costumed nightlife goers.As the day goes to night, guests are invited to a unique nightlife experience at The Hidden Garden. To find this hidden gem, travel up the stairs and behind the secret door to discover the Hidden Garden, one of Fort Lauderdale's most unique lounges. This 21-and-over theme bar is inspired by Alice in Wonderland and is open Thursday - Saturday 8pm - late. It is one of the few locations in town that does not charge a cover fee even on big weekends like Halloween. Here you will find live DJs, an amazing place to take whimsical photos, perfectly themed cocktails, and a kitchen that is open late. In addition, for Halloween weekend the Hidden Garden will offer exclusive bottle specials for those making advance reservations or arriving before 9 pm and $5 shot specials all night long.For those looking to shake their “boo-ty” in a costume, join us at the Hidden Garden for the most anticipated Halloween Costume Contest in Fort Lauderdale. This “eerie-sistible” costume contest offers cash prizes and gift certificates to those guests who are voted Most Original, Sexiest, Scariest, Best Group, Fan Favorite, and a “fang-tastic” $1,500 in cash will go to the overall best costume of the entire night.“We always look forward to Halloween,” says Emily Dall, Director of Operations at PDKN Restaurant Group. “We love how excited our community gets and how everyone dresses up inc costume for dinner or a night out at the Hidden Garden. Hours & Operations:Bo's Pub: Open Monday - Thursday: 5 pm - 12 am; Friday & Saturday 12 pm - 12 am; Sunday 11:30 am - 10 pmThe Hidden Garden (21+): Open Thursday - Saturday: 8 pm - Late;The Balcony (21+): Open Monday - Thursday: 5 pm-2 am; Friday & Saturday 12 pm -2 am; Sunday 11:30 am - 10 pmFor any additional questions, please call direct at (754) 200-6344.ABOUT BO'S PUBBo's Pub, a PDKN Restaurant Group concept, is your favorite classic American sports bar, elevated.Located in the heart of Fort Lauderdale's most active entertainment and fine dining district, Las Olas Boulevard, and conveniently nestled directly underneath another of PDKN Restaurant Group's smash hits, and the only 2nd story balcony bar with a direct view of Las Olas, The Balcony! Bo's Pub delights guests with timeless American dishes accompanied by an extensive wine menu and offers a welcoming atmosphere accented with gas lamps, pub signs, and a giant 12-foot LED screen.For more information, follow us on socials @BosPubLasOlas, visit our website at www.BosPubLasOlas.com or call us at (754) 200-6344.ABOUT THE HIDDEN GARDENThe Hidden Garden, a PDKN Restaurant Group concept, is Fort Lauderdale's newest upscale Rooftop Bar and Lounge. From the moment patrons arrive at The Hidden Garden they are transported to another world. Bo’s Pub delights guests with timeless American dishes accompanied by an extensive wine menu and offers a welcoming atmosphere accented with gas lamps, pub signs, and a giant 12-foot LED screen.For more information, follow us on socials @BosPubLasOlas, visit our website at www.BosPubLasOlas.com or call us at (754) 200-6344.ABOUT THE HIDDEN GARDENThe Hidden Garden, a PDKN Restaurant Group concept, is Fort Lauderdale’s newest upscale Rooftop Bar and Lounge. From the moment patrons arrive at The Hidden Garden they are transported to another world. Lush foliage and tropical greenery welcome each guest as they enter, while surprise theme activations hidden throughout the rooftop are sure to delight our more curious and adventurous visitors.For more information, follow us on socials @HiddenGardenLasOlas, visit our website at www.TheHiddenGardenLasOlas.com or call us at (754) 200-6344.ABOUT THE BALCONYThe Balcony, a PDKN Restaurant Group concept, is the only 2nd story balcony bar with a direct view of beautiful and lively Las Olas Boulevard. Boasting an extensive craft cocktail menu, paired with nightly entertainment has solidified The Balcony as one of Fort Lauderdale’s top destinations.For more information follow us on socials @TheBalconLasOlas, visit our website at www.TheBalconyLasOlas.com , or call us at (754) 200-6344

A night at the Hidden Garden on Las Olas in Fort Lauderdale, FL - Video by Hamid Msiky of Round Table Marketing Group.