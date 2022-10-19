Smirnoff Storm brings the world’s biggest Electronic Music Festival, ULTRA, back to South Africa

Submit Release
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world’s number 1 vodka, Smirnoff, has partnered with Ultra to bring the planet’s biggest electronic music festival back to South Africa. After a three-year hiatus, the epic, outdoor electronic dance extravaganza, will be staged at the Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town on Friday, 10th March 2023 and at The Expo Centre, Nasrec, Johannesburg on Saturday, 11th March 2023.

This is the first time that Smirnoff Storm has partnered with Ultra and is the perfect fusion of a global dance festival phenomenon with a boundary-breaking legacy that always brings high energy to conversation, culture, and vibe.

“We have always believed that Smirnoff Storm’s superpower is socializing. It takes a certain attitude to break out of the ordinary, remixing diversity and inclusion at the same time. And what could possibly be the biggest, most lively hangout friends can enjoy? Nowhere else but Ultra with its mega outdoor dancefloors, world-class international DJs, pyro spectacle and 50 000 fans,” said Nicole Smith - High End, Marketing Manager, Smirnoff South Africa.

Having debuted in Miami 21 years ago, Ultra is renowned for its stage designs, which are always highly anticipated by festival fans. Contrary to other electronic music festivals that cater to a fantasy theme, Ultra Music Festival utilizes futuristic, technological motifs.

While artists are still to be announced, Ultra is equally renowned for its star-studded bills with the last festival in SA featuring performances from Black Coffee, DJ Snake, Major League DJZ and Steve Aoki.

“The timing of this partnership is perfect. Smirnoff Storm brings an edge to the clubbing culture that Ultra loves and we can’t wait to break some attendance records at the biggest electronic music festival ever on the continent,” adds Nicole Smith.

Tickets are already selling fast as the hype builds for the biggest party of 2023. For more information and ticketing, visit: ultrasouthafrica.com/

Watch the Ultra SA 2020 official after movie here.

ULTRA SOUTH AFRICA 2020 - Official Aftermovie

