Remember "ACTT": Four Simple Firearms Safety Rules

Hunting repeatedly shows itself as a safe sport.

Out of the hundreds of thousands of participating Georgia hunters, statistics show that only a small percentage are ever involved in any type of firearms incident, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD). For example, with well over half a million participating hunters during the last deer season, Georgia reported only 12 firearms hunting incidents. 
 
One of the ways hunters stay safe is by reviewing and adhering to safety precautions, like the ‘Four Primary Rules of Firearms Safety.’ This safety checklist, comprised of only four items, is covered in all hunter education courses and can be easily remembered with the acronym ACTT:

1.    A – Always treat every firearm as if it were loaded.

2.    C – Control the muzzle of the firearm at all times. 

3.    T – Be certain of the Target and what is in front of it and beyond it.

4.    T – Keep your finger outside of the Trigger guard until you are ready to shoot.

For more information on firearms safety, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/hunting/huntereducation or contact the Wildlife Resources Division Hunter Education office at 706-557-3355.

