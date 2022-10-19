Celeb Chef Takes Retail Space In Mall Vendor Space

Store front of Lo'Kel-Li Market Place located in the Staten Island Mall

Award winning chef Vincent Tropepe rents vendor space at Staten Island Mall’s Lo’Kel-Li to bring awareness to small business in big retail spaces.

What Lo'Kel-Li Market place is doing for small business is very important and deserves to be recognized and celebrated” — Chef Vincent Tropepe

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Culinary and French Culinary Hall of Fame Inductee, hospitality and small business advocate, Vincent Tropepe has decided to rent a vendor space in the Staten Island Mall’s Lo’Kel-Li Vendor Market for the holiday season.

Chef Tropepe has been a long time small business advocate. In the hospitality industry Chef Tropepe represented dozens of food service establishments in court when inspectors would intentionally fail food service establishments during inspections. Tropepe worked with numerous elected officials and even gave testimony at public hearings to ensure that business owner’s rights are being protected.

“When I came across the vendor market, I knew I had to be apart of it. What these three fantastic women are doing is allowing small business to take center stage in a space they typically wouldn’t be able to do so normally. It was for this reason alone, I felt it was absolutely necessary to support what they are doing and if I can bring awareness to the market that would be even better.” Tropepe said.

Chef Tropepe is one of the few culinary professionals that have the highest pastry and baking certification in the United States a CEPC (Certified Executive Pastry Chef) his creativity in baking and with food continues to go unmatched. Chef Tropepe is bringing gift wrapped biscotti that span a variety of flavors from pumpkin for Thanksgiving to Soft Caramel Salted Pretzel as well as Peanut Butter Cup to name a few. They will be in a variety of gift wrappings from decorative boxes and baskets to stuffed cornucopias. Tropepe will also have available hand painted sugar cookies and autographed copies of all three of his published books. All of Chef Tropepe’s food products are free of preservatives, stabilizers and are 100% organic. Tropepe a former head judge for Coffeefest, the countries largest coffee and trade show is pairing his baked good with Fidago coffee and teas from Full Leaf Tea Company.

On Black Friday, November 25th, 2022 from 11 am – 1 pm Chef Tropepe is hosting a holiday launch and celebration of small business at the vendor market. Invitations have been sent out to elected officials.