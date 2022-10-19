Top Chef Deep Fried Corrupt System

Book cover of Roasted, Chopped & Beaten by award winning chef Vincent Tropepe

Multi Award winning chef Vincent Tropepe has book published titled Roasted, Chopped & Beaten: When Cities Declare War On The Restaurants That Feed Them.

The dining public has the right to know that the systems in place that was meant to protect them are not. The entire letter grading system is tainted from its very design.” — Chef Vincent Tropepe

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The topic of restaurant inspections has been a long time sore subject for food service establishment owners and operators throughout the United States. One culinary professional and seasoned hospitality law major has heard one nightmare story after another.

Vincent Tropepe is a multi gold medalist, twenty-five time certified chef and hospitality industry advocate. Tropepe has trained with the best of the best, Alain Ducasse, Francois Payard, and George Perrier to name a few. He has worked at The Rainbow Room, SD26 by Tony May, Mr. K’s, and Sardi’s all of which are considered top tier New York City restaurants.

When Chef Tropepe ventured into restaurant consulting over a decade ago the letter grade system shook and shocked the restaurant industry in major cities. When restaurant owners came to one of Chef Tropepe’s three consulting offices randomly without appointments with Notices of Violation in hand seeking help Tropepe felt he needed to step in. After visiting the restaurants premises, performing random inspections himself and reading the violations given line items on these notices did not make any sense. After doing his due diligence and forcefully cross examined inspectors and investigators time after time Tropepe had even the most serious violations dismissed on the merits of his defense, but after representing so many cases through the years Tropepe knew their needed to be an underlying reason why inspectors were performing inspections the way they were.

“The system put in place to protect the dining public, has nothing to do with protecting them anymore. Other culinary professionals have not written this book because it was bluntly told to me by many of them that they were concerned about their city retaliating against them. The inspection system is tainted by its very design. Roasted, Chopped & Beaten is not a conspiracy type book about my thoughts and feelings about the systems in place I interviewed current inspectors, city supervisors and a sitting judge who hears these inspections trials and their candid replies are revealing to say the least.” Tropepe said.

“Although some of my chef colleagues refused me right away, I am extremely grateful that the godfather of American cuisine Jerimiah Tower, International pizza champion Elizabeth Falkner and the best chef in the state of Texas as far as I am concerned John Tesar have given interviews for this book. Their imput and insight is very valuable to this topic.” Tropepe concludes.

Tropepe matched the city employee’s transparency, when he openly discloses the facts and true story behind a false 2018 complaint made against him from fromer restaurant consulting client the Yemen Café located in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, New York and two people associated with the New York City Council former councilman Vincent Gentile and his successor Justin Brennan. In the chapter that discusses his case, Tropepe also discusses the false narrative of local Brooklyn in print media that never bothered to get two sides to this story. “It’s ashame how thirsty the media is for a story that they do not even have the journalistic integrity to publish a fair and balanced story. These so called “journalists” have the writing abilities of a high school blogger. The bias articles is nothing more then theater at best, but yet to distribute disinformation in a bias way makes it difficult for readers to believe the media outlets in the future. Besides being immoral, these outlets are legitimizing a claim that they don’t even have the full facts about. To this day no city authority has even asked me for my version of the events. Our freedom of speech is a right given to us and to thing that it has been undermined in such a terrible and shameful way only discounts that right that so many people around the world envy us for.” Tropepe said.

Roasted, Chopped and Beaten is not the first book that Tropepe holds people’s feet to the fire, in his sophomore work SLAUGHTERED: How Inconsistent Lockdowns Collapsed The Hospitality Industry During COVID-19 he clearly calls out questionable decisions made by elected officials that caused permanent damage to the hospitality industry and just like in his representing of his restaurant clients Tropepe makes his case