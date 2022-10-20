Orbital Insight Joins techUK To Raise Awareness About Geospatial Intelligence

Aims to bring AI-Powered Geospatial Analytics to techUK’s members and expand reach to other EMEA Customers

PALO ALTO, CA, USA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orbital Insight announced today that they have become a member of techUK, the United Kingdom's trade association. The Silicon Valley-based Geospatial Analytics company has joined a community of more than 900 other businesses, all contributing to making the UK a great place for tech - and joined the trend of other up-and-coming U.S. companies that are either opening or expanding their presence in the U.K. in recent months.

Bringing Orbital Insight closer to customers in the EMEA region is a key driver of Orbital Insight’s presence in the UK, and contributing to the local tech business scene is an extension of CRO Susan G. Hunt’s goals for our London-based team.

“While our London office has supported our EMEA growth and customer relationships over the years, we recognize that with increased growth, it’s the right time to increase our local presence to support our team with networking and learning opportunities,” Susan said. “We see our membership with techUK as a natural step on our journey, and we're really excited and honored to be part of this wonderful community."

As a scaling company, Orbital Insight also sees techUK as a great place to connect and collaborate with leaders of other tech companies. "The timing is perfect for us to join an organization like techUK," said Orbital Insight Sr. Director, Head of EMEA, Deborah Humphreville. "We know there's a wealth of experience among techUK members that we can benefit from - and contribute to. And it's motivating and energizing to find such a like-minded community."

techUK believes in the power of technology to drive positive change - not just in the UK but around the world. In Orbital Insight, they see a company that shares that vision.

“We are delighted to have welcomed Orbital Insight to the techUK membership,” said Glyn Hughes, Head of Business Development, techUK. “Their innovative use of technology such as AI and machine learning to analyze and monitor geospatial data is a prime example of the work techUK members are doing to realize the positive outcomes of digital technology. We look forward to working with Orbital Insight to support them in their mission.”

About techUK

techUK is the technology trade association that brings together people, companies and organizations to realize the positive outcomes of what digital technology can achieve. With around 900 members (the majority of which are SMEs) across the UK, techUK creates a network for innovation and collaboration across business, government and stakeholders to provide a better future for people, society, the economy and the planet. By providing expertise and insight, we support members, partners and stakeholders as they prepare the UK for what comes next in a constantly changing world.

About Orbital Insight

Orbital Insight provides geospatial analytics and location intelligence solutions that help organizations understand what is occurring across and within geographic areas. Customers including Unilever, Avison & Young, RBC Capital Markets, The World Bank, the military and government use Orbital Insight's self-service analytics platform to make smarter decisions, gain situational understanding, build sustainable supply chains, and improve national security. For more information, visit www.orbitalinsight.com.

Media Contact