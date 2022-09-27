Orbital Insight Awarded Contract for U.S. Air Force Advanced Battle Management System

The $950M ABMS contract vehicle will bring AI-Powered Multisensor Geospatial Analytics to the U.S. Air Force.

Orbital Insight has been awarded a $950,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the maturation, demonstration, and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software, and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

This multiple award contract provides awardees the opportunity to compete for efforts within seven different competitive pools that support the development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms. Future work under this multiple-award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract will be completed via the Fair Opportunity process.

“We are honored and thrilled to be selected by the U.S. Air Force to support the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) program,” said Kevin O'Brien, CEO of Orbital Insight. “There is an influx in imagery and additional sensor data that humans can’t analyze efficiently. Our computer vision, artificial intelligence/ machine learning (AI/ML), and data science expertise can make this a reality at a scale and granular level of analysis that augments and expedites the critical work Air Force personnel undertake every day. Our multi-modal analytics software blends numerous sensor sources with state-of-the-art algorithms in a unified platform, which will allow the US Air Force to address ever-changing mission use cases and enable actionable insights across all elements.”

Orbital Insight provides geospatial analytics and location intelligence solutions that help organizations understand what is occurring across and within geographic areas. Customers including Unilever, Avison & Young, RBC Capital Markets, The World Bank, the military and government use Orbital Insight's self-service analytics platform to make smarter decisions, gain situational understanding, build sustainable supply chains, and improve national security. For more information, visit www.orbitalinsight.com.