Rafael Alvarez Launched Franquicias Magazine to Educate 62.1 Million Latinos about the Franchise Industry
Rafael Alvarez announced the launch of Franquicias Magazine, the First bilingual magazine focusing on educating Latinos about the franchise industry.
The more Latinos learn and see other Latinos that have achieved success as franchisor or franchisee, they will be more inclined to be part of the industry or perhaps invest by buying a franchise unit.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rafael Alvarez is thrilled to announce the launch of Franquicias Magazine, the First bilingual (English & Spanish) magazine focusing on educating and promoting the franchise industry within the Latino Community in the US. The announcement was made during the L’attitude Conference in San Diego, California. Mr. Alvarez will be the publisher of Franquicias Magazine and has built a team of professionals in the magazine publication industry led by Dania Santana as Chief in Editor. The digital version of the magazine will be led by Richard Santos who is the Director of Technology and Digital Marketing. Richard Santos is building a cutting edge and interactive platform and the Franquicias Magazine App that will allow our readers to have the latest news in the franchise industry at the tip of their fingers, anytime and from anywhere. Other members of the Franquicias Magazine team include: Pablo Garcia, Art Director, Claudio Lozano, Graphic Designer, Fred Almonte, Sales, Roberto Lizardo, Operations Manager, Ana Caraballo, Marketing Director, Reyna Luces, Social Media Content Director, and Yaneris Felipe, Deidamia Galan, Yesenia Hernandez, Yeimi Torres and Jennifer Wynns as Contributors. We will be releasing and publishing Franquicias Magazine every quarter with content in both English & Spanish that includes: interviews of franchisors, franchisee and franchise experts that will help Latinos in the US understand the value proposition that represents investing, buying a franchise, or becoming a franchisor. The Magazine headquarters will be on the 85th Floor at the One World Trade Center in New York City and our global team of contributors will be working from Florida, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Argentina and Japan.
— Rafael Alvarez, Publisher
Dania Santana, Editor in Chief, said that she is very excited about the project and thanked Mr. Alvarez for the opportunity to be part of the transformation of the Latino business landscape in the US by educating them and providing them with resources to embrace the franchise industry”. For Mr. Alvarez, who is the 2014 International Franchise Association Ronald E. Harrison Award recipient for his work on diversity, it is the first time that he is working as a publisher and for him it is a big challenge. He is taking this mission personally, understanding firsthand the lack of knowledge that the Latino community in the US has about the Franchise industry. “I believe that Franquicias Magazine will connect many successful Latino business owners with the Franchising industry. The more Latinos learn and see other Latinos that have achieved a lot of success as franchisor or franchisee, they will be more inclined to be part of the industry or perhaps invest by buying a franchise unit”, said Mr. Alvarez. He also said that our goal is that Franquicias Magazine will become the official publication of the Latino Franchise Association”.
Numbers speak louder than anything else.
It is not a secret that the Latino community in the US is growing tremendously. According to the 2022 LDC U.S. Latino GDP Report by Latino Donor Collaborative led by Ana Valdez, President & CEO and Sol Trujillo, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board of LDC and Co founder of L’attitude Conference, indicated that Latinos are having a tremendous growth. The total economic output (or GDP) of Latinos in the United States was $2.8 trillion in 2020, up from $2.1 trillion in 2015, and $1.7 trillion in 2010. If Latinos living in the United States were an independent country, the U.S. Latino GDP would be the 5th largest GDP in the world, larger even than the GDPs of the United Kingdom, India or France.
This is a great opportunity for Franquicias Magazine to help Latinos to become franchisors and franchisees. There is no doubt that Franquicias Magazine will become a beacon within the Latino Business Community. If you would like to be featured or advertise in Franquicias Magazine, please contact us by visiting our website www.franquiciasmagazine.com or send an email to our publisher Rafael Alvarez ralvarez@franquiciasmagazine.com
About Rafael Alvarez
Founded the first Latino-owned Tax Preparation, Bookkeeping, and Payroll Franchise in the U.S. in 1986 with $200, two computers, and a fax machine. Mr. Alvarez has been a member of the International Franchise Association since 2007. The International Franchise Association (IFA) recognized Rafael “Mister Franquicias” Alvarez as the recipient of their most prestigious diversity and inclusion award, the 2014 Ronald E Harrison Diversity Award, given to organizations and individuals who have made significant contributions to minorities in franchising, either within their franchise organization or within the franchise community as a whole. The Ronald E Harrison Award speaks volumes about the core values of Mr. Rafael Alvarez.
