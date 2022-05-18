Latinx Franchise Brands Launched The First Latino Owned Franchise in the Florist Industry

Rhoslyn Florist Franchise Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. Rhoslyn Florist Franchise Store Rhoslyn Florist Logo

Rafael Alvarez, the CEO & Founder of Latinx Franchise Brands is thrilled to announce the launch of the first Latino owned franchise in the florist industry.

We want to give our clients a total different experience about how flowers should look, feel and smell by providing them fresh flowers that can last longer than our competitors.” — Fabiola Guerrero, CEO of Rhoslyn Florist

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rafael Alvarez, the CEO & Founder of Latinx Franchise Brands is thrilled to announce the launch of Rhoslyn Florist Franchise, the first Latino owned franchise in the florist industry. Rhoslyn Florist is the result of 5 years of a lot of work by 2 young immigrants, Fabiola Guerrero and Diego Toasa who both came from the beautiful city of Ambato in the Republic of Ecuador. The City of Ambato is one of the top flower producers in the world and growing up in a city with fields full of beautiful flowers opened their passion for the flower business. Fabiola Guerrero, the CEO and Co-founder of Rhoslyn Florist knew that it was just a matter of time for them to own their own flower shop. She is the mastermind behind the brand after working for a few years in a local flower shop in the Bronx, New York City, she learned the skills and the know-how of running and operating a successful flower shop business. But that was not enough for Fabiola, she decided to enhance her skills and master the creation of flower arrangements by going back to school at Lehman College in the Bronx and taking classes with the best flower arrangement creators in the industry whom she met at different flower expos and conventions.“Our Roses Create Your Stories” is our mantra. Everyday Diego Toasa, who is the President of Rhoslyn Florist, sends a driver to JFK Airport to pick up the delivery of thousands of fresh flowers shipped directly from Ecuador. “We want to give our clients a total different experience about how flowers should look, feel and smell by providing them fresh flowers that can last longer than our competitors and if the clients prefer to preserve the flowers for a long period of time we have that option too”, said Fabiola Guerrero, CEO of Rhoslyn Florist.“We are investing a significant amount of money to build the best technology that will help our franchisees to provide the best quality service to their customers. We are creating new websites, Applications, shopping cart, drivers tracking system, franchise portal, online store, CRM, POS, Community platform, etc. and recently, we created a partnership with Evveland to create a different online experience to our clients by utilizing the futuristic Metaverse technology. The goal is to create Rhoslyn Florist stores in the Metaverse space to give our clients a close to reality experience when they are placing an order of flower arrangements. Our clients will be able to do everything that they do when they visit our stores, except smell the flowers'', said Rafael Alvarez, CEO of Latinx Franchise Brands. “We are very excited about the partnership with Rhoslyn Florist Franchise and our team of developers will work very hard to give Rhoslyn Florist clients an unforgettable and a very realistic shopping experience”, said Rafael Bonnelly, Founder & CEO of Evveland Corporation, a business metaverse focused on Web 3.0 events and e-commerce immersive experiences.Rhoslyn Florist franchise currently has 3 corporate owned locations in the NYC metropolitan area and our goal is to grow our brand very fast, with control, focusing in Latinos populated cities across the nation, but open to sell franchises to anybody else that has the dream of becoming their own boss and want to achieve their American Dream. We believe that our business model can compete with any competitor in any market. It is not a secret that the Latino community in the US is growing tremendously to the point where Latinos in the US represent the 8th largest global economy. This is a great opportunity for both the Rhoslyn Florist Franchisees and for our Franchise headquarters as a franchisor whose goal is to help Latinos achieve their American Dreams.Numbers speak louder than anything else.According to the 2018 Stanford University State of Latino Entrepreneurship report by Dr. Marlene Orozco, scaled Latino-owned firms are 3 times more likely to operate as franchises compared to unscaled firms. The 2020 Census and the 2021 Stanford University State of Latino Entrepreneurship report, Dr. Orozco indicated that Latinos now make up 19% of the total U.S. population, or 62.1 million people, having grown 23% since 2010. In addition to representing a formidable consumer base, with Latino consumption totaling $1.85 trillion, Latinos continue to start businesses at a faster rate than all others - 44% growth in the number of businesses in the last 10 years compared to just 4% for non-Latinos. Latinos are 1.7 times more likely to start a business than other demographic groups, representing the fastest growing segment of the small business ecosystem. According to the report it is estimated that, today, there are roughly 5 million Latino-owned businesses in the U.S. These growing consumption and business ownership trends result in $2.75 trillion of total economic output by Latinos in the United States. This represents a tremendous opportunity for Rhoslyn Florist Franchise.About Latinx Franchise BrandsHeadquartered at the 85th Floor of The One World Center, in New York City, is the Premier Franchise Brand company for Latinos and minorities that want to franchise their successful business model. Rafael Alvarez, CEO & Founder of Latinx Franchise Brands, has assembled a team of seasoned franchise professionals and experts with more than 250 years of combined experience. Mr. Alvarez has been a member of the International Franchise Association since 2007. The International Franchise Association (IFA) recognized Rafael “ Mister Franquicias ” Alvarez as the recipient of their most prestigious diversity and inclusion award, the 2015 Ronald E Harrison Diversity Award, given to organizations and individuals who have made significant contributions to minorities in franchising, either within their franchise organization or within the franchise community as a whole. The Ronald E Harrison Award speaks volumes about the core values of Mr. Rafael Alvarez and the Latinx Brands team.

Rhoslyn Florist Franchise Grand Opening