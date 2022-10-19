The Ryan Licht Sang Bipolar Foundation Presents INSIGHTS V

The Ryan Licht Sang Bipolar Foundation will host INSIGHTS V: An Art Exhibition of Creativity and The Bipolar Brain, featuring the work of artists who have Bipolar Disorder. The INSIGHTS exhibition series is intended to raise awareness of Bipolar Disorder and to reduce the stigma associated with this serious illness of the brain by highlighting the creativity that can often accompany this illness. Kala Cullars is one of several Chicago-based artists whose work will be featured in INSIGHTS V.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ryan Licht Sang Bipolar Foundation will host INSIGHTS V: An Art Exhibition of Creativity and The Bipolar Brain, featuring the work of artists who have Bipolar Disorder at the Zolla/Lieberman Gallery in Chicago beginning Friday, October 28 through Saturday, October 29. INSIGHTS V is the fifth in a series of art exhibitions the Foundation has produced in Chicago and Palm Beach, Florida. The INSIGHTS exhibition series is intended to raise awareness of Bipolar Disorder and to reduce the stigma associated with this serious illness of the brain by highlighting the creativity that can often accompany this illness.

For INSIGHTS V, the Foundation held a national juried art competition from December 2021 to March 2022 and received hundreds of submissions from artists across the country. Twenty works of art were selected by an independent jury of gallerists, art collectors and artists to be featured in INSIGHTS V and to receive a grant from the Foundation. The selected works include paintings, photographs and sculpture and are a powerful representation of the creative minds of very talented artists. Three featured artists in INSIGHTS V are from the Chicagoland area: Kala Cree Cullars, Victoria Loeb and Kelly Mathews.

Along with the juried art selections, INSIGHTS V will feature the work of Ryan Licht Sang, the Foundation’s namesake and a talented outsider artist, who passed away at 24 from Bipolar Disorder.

The juried artwork in INSIGHTS V, as well as those from the previous exhibitions, has been generously donated to the Foundation’s Permanent Exhibition Collection by the artists. Now comprised of nearly 100 pieces, including paintings, photographs, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics and textiles, the Permanent Collection will be the basis of traveling exhibitions to give voice to artists with Bipolar Disorder and to reduce the stigma associated with it.

INSIGHTS V: An Art Exhibition of Creativity and The Bipolar Brain will be held at the Zolla/Lieberman Gallery, located at 325 W. Huron Street, Chicago, Ill., 60654. Admission is free. Exhibition hours are as Friday, October 28 from 10:00AM to 5:00PM and Saturday, October 29 from 11:00AM to 5:00PM

The Ryan Licht Sang Bipolar Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charitable organization whose mission is to foster awareness, understanding and research for Early-Onset Bipolar Disorder, and through its “Quest For The Test™” initiative, to find an empirical biomarker test for Bipolar Disorder so that early detection in children and adolescents becomes a reality. More information is available at www.rlsbf.org.