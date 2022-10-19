Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,708 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,057 in the last 365 days.

Hungry Howie’s Love, Hope & Pizza is Back this October

Get Some Hungry Howie's Love, Hope & Pizza This October!

Hungry Howie's delicious Love, Hope & Pizza campaign has been supporting the National Breast Cancer Foundation for 14 years!

Women affected by breast cancer are our mothers, daughters, sisters, co-workers and customers. We are very passionate about supporting these women through our partnership with NBCF.”
— Tom Kazbour, Chief Operating Officer for Hungry Howie’s of Florida
TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hungry Howie’s, famous for creating the iconic original flavored crust pizza, is celebrating its 14th year of LOVE, HOPE & PIZZA. The annual campaign is dedicated to raising funds and awareness for the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF). Since the campaign launched, Hungry Howie’s has raised over $4 million dollars to support survivors and those currently battling breast cancer by donating a portion of sales from its iconic Flavored Crust pizzas.

Each October during their Love, Hope & Pizza initiative, Hungry Howie’s serves its famous Flavored Crust pizzas in bright pink boxes embossed with the NBCF logo. For every pizza purchased in a pink box during Love, Hope & Pizza, Hungry Howie’s makes a donation to the NBCF.

There are approximately 264,000 cases of breast cancer diagnosed in women in the U.S. each year. There are over 3.8 million breast cancer survivors currently in the United States.

“Women affected by breast cancer are our mothers, daughters, sisters, co-workers and customers,” comments Tom Kazbour, Chief Operating Officer for Hungry Howie’s of Florida. “We are very passionate about supporting these women through our partnership with NBCF.”

About Hungry Howie’s
Hungry Howie’s Pizza is Florida’s ‘flavorite’ neighborhood pizza place and the creator of the original flavored pizza crust. With 200+ locations in Florida, and one of the nation’s largest pizza franchises, every Hungry Howie’s restaurant is proudly locally owned & operated. Hungry Howie's satisfies even the biggest appetites with flavored crust pizza, Howie bread, buffalo-style wings, oven-baked subs, baked pasta dishes, and fresh salads.

About the National Breast Cancer Foundation
NBCF is recognized as one of the most respected breast cancer organizations in the world, and helps women by providing early detection screenings, including mammograms, breast health education, and a supportive community. NBCF has received the highest 4-star rating by Charity Navigator, America's premier charity evaluator, for 16 years.

Mary Devine
Hungry Howie's Pizza
email us here

You just read:

Hungry Howie’s Love, Hope & Pizza is Back this October

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.