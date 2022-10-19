Hungry Howie’s Love, Hope & Pizza is Back this October
Hungry Howie's delicious Love, Hope & Pizza campaign has been supporting the National Breast Cancer Foundation for 14 years!
Women affected by breast cancer are our mothers, daughters, sisters, co-workers and customers. We are very passionate about supporting these women through our partnership with NBCF.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hungry Howie’s, famous for creating the iconic original flavored crust pizza, is celebrating its 14th year of LOVE, HOPE & PIZZA. The annual campaign is dedicated to raising funds and awareness for the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF). Since the campaign launched, Hungry Howie’s has raised over $4 million dollars to support survivors and those currently battling breast cancer by donating a portion of sales from its iconic Flavored Crust pizzas.
Each October during their Love, Hope & Pizza initiative, Hungry Howie’s serves its famous Flavored Crust pizzas in bright pink boxes embossed with the NBCF logo. For every pizza purchased in a pink box during Love, Hope & Pizza, Hungry Howie’s makes a donation to the NBCF.
There are approximately 264,000 cases of breast cancer diagnosed in women in the U.S. each year. There are over 3.8 million breast cancer survivors currently in the United States.
“Women affected by breast cancer are our mothers, daughters, sisters, co-workers and customers,” comments Tom Kazbour, Chief Operating Officer for Hungry Howie’s of Florida. “We are very passionate about supporting these women through our partnership with NBCF.”
About Hungry Howie’s
Hungry Howie’s Pizza is Florida’s ‘flavorite’ neighborhood pizza place and the creator of the original flavored pizza crust. With 200+ locations in Florida, and one of the nation’s largest pizza franchises, every Hungry Howie’s restaurant is proudly locally owned & operated. Hungry Howie's satisfies even the biggest appetites with flavored crust pizza, Howie bread, buffalo-style wings, oven-baked subs, baked pasta dishes, and fresh salads.
About the National Breast Cancer Foundation
NBCF is recognized as one of the most respected breast cancer organizations in the world, and helps women by providing early detection screenings, including mammograms, breast health education, and a supportive community. NBCF has received the highest 4-star rating by Charity Navigator, America's premier charity evaluator, for 16 years.
