Black Lives Matter Protesters Have Been Acquitted After Retaining Legal Services From The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers
The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers stepped in to represent and advocate for the rights of eight protesters who were arrested during BLM protests in Myrtle Beach
Our clients paid a price for demanding more, for demanding better, for demanding equal. The city of Myrtle Beach decided to do the right thing in the face of their own failures and dismiss the charges”MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amy Lawrence, Aimee Zmroczek and Sharde Crawford of The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers are proud to announce that they have successfully represented and fought for the rights of eight Black Lives Matter protesters who were arrested and charged in Myrtle Beach. These arrests came in the wake of events that followed the wrongful death of George Floyd, where individuals took to the streets to bring attention to police brutality towards minority ethnicities.
— Amy Lawrence
During Black Lives Matter protests in Myrtle Beach, individuals were arrested while protesting outside the Myrtle Beach Police Department. In the wake of the demonstrations, which were happening across the country after a Minnesota police officer murdered Floyd, officials imposed a city-wide curfew in Myrtle Beach, which led to the charges. As a result, twenty-three protesters were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and violation of curfew laws. The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers proudly stepped in to represent and advocate for the rights of eight protesters who were arrested.
As a result of Aimee Zmroczek, Sharde Crawford and Amy Lawrence’s hard work and dedication, all charges against The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers’ eight clients were dismissed on August 29th. As pointed out repeatedly by Aimee, Sharde and Amy in the first trial, a judge determined that the city has failed to provide an ample amount of evidence proving the disorderly conduct charges, ruling a directed verdict of guilty after the presentation of the City’s evidence. Following this determination of the Myrtle Beach judge, the prosecutor handling the Black Lives Matter protestor’s cases agreed to drop all remaining charges.
How Amy Lawrence, Sharde Crawford & Aimee Zmroczek Fought For Their Client’s Rights
The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers and their Myrtle Beach criminal defense attorneys believe in protecting the rights of individuals, and that includes protecting their right to peacefully protest. “We knew that the disorderly conduct charges that were distributed to various protestors were infringing upon their First Amendment rights, and that is why we worked tirelessly to prove and maintain our client's innocence.” - Amy Lawrence, Sharde Crawford and Aimee Zmroczek
They are also aware and understanding of the underlying meaning of these charges and worked hard to expose the true meaning. During testimony, Aimee Zmorczek proved that law enforcement officers were arresting protestors simply because they were blocking the sidewalk of the police station, and were in fact not acting in a threatening or disorderly manner. Additionally, she proved and exposed that the law enforcement officers at the scene were using unreasonable force as body camera footage showed an officer throwing one of the charged protestors to the ground.
After the acquittal of the protestors, Amy Lawrence stated, “On May 31, 2020, in response to the murder of George Floyd, the Myrtle Beach community came together to peacefully protest and demand change in our local police departments. That demand was met with military uniforms, assault rifles, and police officers who were unwilling to accept that there was a problem at all. Our clients paid a price for demanding more, for demanding better, for demanding equality.”
In her addressal after the protestors were acquitted, she also stated, “Exercising their First Amendment Rights resulted in their unconstitutional arrest and ultimate prosecution. Today, the city of Myrtle Beach decided to do the right thing in the face of their own failures and dismiss the charges against Shakira Brockington, Alexander Sullivan, Jenaysia Crane, Janiya Riley, Lakyn Skipper, Marissa Simons, and Tray’asia Singleton – and for that we are grateful.”
Many of the charges issued to the arrested protestors involved disorderly conduct, specifically the use of threatening or “fighting words”. However, when testifying in court, Myrtle Beach law enforcement officers claimed they never heard language of the sort. Amy Lawrence and Aimee Zmroczek’s carefully constructed questions during testimony is what led to the dismissal of these types of charges. This legal process was easily handled by Amy, Sharde and Aimee as they regularly represent Myrtle Beach residents in criminal defense cases. The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers as well as Amy Lawrence, Sharde Crawford and Aimee Zmroczek have the knowledge necessary to fully represent our clients in and out of the courtroom. No matter the charge, we fight tirelessly to ensure our clients obtain the best possible outcome, and that is exactly what we did for the Black Lives Matter protestors in Myrtle Beach.
For reference, these are the case numbers with the City of Myrtle Beach:
Jenaysia Crane - 20201830003385
Shakira Brockington - 20201830003392
Akira “Laykn” Skipper - 20201830003395
Alexander Sullivan - 20201830003384
Marissa Simmons - 20201830003383
Tray’Asia Singleton - 20201830003391
Janiya Riley - 20201830003382
Noah Spadone - 20201830003381
All of the above have been expunged as the case has been won.
About the Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers
The Attorneys at the Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers are ready to defend you if you have been charged with a crime – from theft to simple marijuana possession – to more serious charges – we’re here to help. We also handle police brutality claims. You have the right to an attorney in South Carolina criminal court. The Solicitor’s Office and the State of South Carolina have the burden of proving your guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Criminal charges are prosecuted in one of several Municipal and/or Magistrate Courts in the area or at the area’s county seat in Conway, SC. The Myrtle Beach criminal defense lawyers at The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers can review the facts of your case with you and develop all possible defenses that may be available to you.
