Join SEI Latin America and be part of the continued development of our institute’s presence in this dynamic region! The center currently employs 25 colleagues hailing from seven different countries in the Americas who conduct policy-relevant research on water management, Agenda 2030 implementation, just energy transitions and the bioeconomy. We seek to continue building a team of talented and committed environment and development professionals to generate further growth within and greater impact by our centre. This position will focus primarily on building the center’s programme management capabilities. As a regional centre, we have implemented and are currently implementing work in 10 countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean and actively seek new colleagues from across the region.

We are recruiting for a Senior Programme Manager working under the supervision of the SEI Latin America Centre Director to ensure the smooth execution of two anticipated multi-year Sida-funded programmes. The first programme, a new collaboration with Sida, will focus on supporting the development of micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises in Cuba working to promote innovation related to resilient coastal communities and sustainable sanitation, and the circular bioeconomy. The second, a continuation of an existing collaboration with Sida, will focus on consolidating advances related to watershed management and sustainable sanitation in Bolivia made during the first phase of the programme. Both programme are expected to last for at least three years. While domain knowledge related to the programmatic foci of these two programmes would be a plus, we are seeking first and foremost a seasoned programme manager with experience managing development cooperation funds.

Translate strategic directions set by the principal investigator for each programme into realistic implementation timelines, adjusting and prioritizing as needed based on evolving financial and human resource availability.

Make regular trips to Cuba and Bolivia to ensure on-the-ground implementation of each programme proceeds according to plan.

Conduct ongoing budget oversight to ensure both programmes make efficient use of programme funds.

Manage all procurement processes related to procuring goods and professional services required to implement each programme.

Ensure smooth execution of all professional service contracts procured, managing corrective action on these contracts should any be required.

Coordinate contributions from colleagues required to complete all contractual reporting requirements and ensure reporting is carried out according to contract.

Bring any emerging implementation challenges related to each programme to the attention of the SEI Latin America Centre Director and support development of required corrective action.

Support SEI Latin America Centre Director in developing the information required to inform ongoing donor relationship management with Sida.

You are a development professional whose educational background could be in any development related field. More important than your actual degree is how you have progressively used your training to take on programme management roles of increasing complexity and responsibility. We strongly encourage applicants from the Americas.

You are organized, collaborative, proactive, focused on problem solving and have excellent writing and communications skills in both Spanish and English. You can guide the work of younger colleagues, meet deadlines and travel to distant locations.

In addition, you should preferably possess most of the following specific skills and experience:

Experience managing programmes funded by multilateral and/or bilateral development cooperation donors, with prior experience managing Sida-funded programmes a definite plus.

Experience working with a think tank or research institute.

Experience working with colleagues in different locations, most relevant with prior experience working with colleagues located in different countries.

Experience working in Cuba and/or Bolivia, preferably both.

Experience supporting colleagues in production of scientific outputs such as peer-reviewed journal articles and conference presentations or preferably experience producing these outputs on one’s own.

Experience managing procurement processes required to support programme implementation.

Experience producing contractually obligated reports typical of development cooperation donors.

High level of proficiency with Microsoft 360.

Please submit your application no later than 11 November 2022. Applications should be written in English and consist of a CV and cover letter (maximum 1 page).

As we only accept applications through our recruitment system, please apply online using the button below and include: