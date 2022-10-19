IntegraCare, Weathervane Capital Partners joint venture to build two senior living communities
Village Greens, Boyertown locations will include 256 total units, create 200 jobs
Our growth has allowed our IntegraCare communities located in relatively close geographic areas to share resources to better serve our seniors and their families. ”SINKING SPRING, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two new senior living communities, The Residence at Village Greens and The Residence at Boyertown, are coming to Berks County through a joint venture of IntegraCare and Weathervane Capital Partners.
The two senior living communities will combine to create approximately 200 jobs and the two sites will make a total of 256 units available to seniors.
“Our new communities with modern design features and amenities will capture the expected increase in demand for senior living options and also accommodate residents who move in from older built communities,” said Kevin Cysyk, IntegraCare Vice President of Development, Acquisition and CapEx. “Pennsylvania ranks fourth among all states in the percentage of citizens age 65 and older, and age 85 and older. We are here to help this group that is most in need of senior housing.”
The Residence at Village Greens is expected to create approximately 100 jobs in the 131-unit senior living community. Ground-breaking on the project is scheduled for November 2022. The projected opening date is set in December 2023. Triple Crown Corporation will be the general contractor.
The three-story, approximately 130,000 square foot senior living community will include 60 independent living units, 51 assisted living units and 20 memory care units
The site of the senior living community project is located on what previously had been the Village Greens Golf Course near the intersection of Broad Street, Reedy Road and Cacoosing Avenue in Sinking Spring.
The Residence at Village Greens and The Residence at Boyertown are part of the continued growth of IntegraCare, which operates 17 senior living communities located in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia. U.S. News & World Report recently recognized 12 IntegraCare communities in the publication’s inaugural Best Senior Living list.
“We are excited about this partnership between Weathervane Capital Partners and IntegraCare,” said Thomas Paulus, Founder and Managing Partner of Weathervane Capital Partners. “Senior living is an important investment focus, and our partnership with IntegraCare will impact many seniors and their family members in Pennsylvania.”
Pending conditional use approval by Boyertown Township, construction on The Residence at Boyertown is scheduled to begin in March 2023, with a projected opening date set in May 2024. Triple Crown Corporation will be the general contractor.
The three-story, approximately 124,000 square foot, 125-unit senior living community will include 55 independent living units, 50 assisted living units and 20 memory care units. As many as 100 jobs are expected to be created at the Boyertown senior living community.
The Residence at Boyertown will be located at Montgomery Avenue and Swamp Creek Road in Colebrookdale Township.
IntegraCare is excited to be working with EarthView® on a sustainable approach to senior living that supports the well-being of its residents, families, staff, communities, and the environment. These facilities will be built in alignment with best practices for sustainable and healthy buildings promoting energy and water efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions reduction, waste diversion, and indoor air quality.
“These facilities will serve the well-being of residents, as well as their families and the environment,” said EarthView Senior Executive Matthew Lobach, Senior Director of Sustainability and Finance. “We are integrating sustainability into senior living to honor and promote the well-being of IntegraCare’s residents while simultaneously supporting their communities and associates. We applaud IntegraCare for making ESG a core pillar of these developments.”
IntegraCare’s expansion throughout regions in three states has created a network of senior living communities that complement one another to better serve residents and their families.
“Our growth has allowed our IntegraCare communities located in relatively close geographic areas to share resources to better serve our seniors and their families,” said IntegraCare CEO Larry Rouvelas. “These so-called clusters of IntegraCare senior communities are ready to work together to reach the common goal of helping our residents enjoy the highest quality of life.”
The Residence at Village Greens and The Residence at Boyertown each will utilize month-to-month leases. Residents also will have access to different levels of care while remaining under the same roof. For instance, a resident may move from independent living to memory care without having to leave the community.
“In 2021, the first of the Baby Boomers began celebrating their 75th birthdays,” Cysyk said. “Each day through the year 2029, 10,000 more Baby Boomers will cross that threshold nationwide. Memory care and support needs to continue to grow. The number of people with Alzheimer’s disease over 65 years old is expected to grow by 27% to 7.1 million in 2025 and may grow to 13.8 million in 2050.”
Pennsylvania has 2.2 million citizens age 65 or older. The number is expected to increase by 700,000 to 2.9 million by 2025. IntegraCare is doing its part to address this need with the construction of communities such as The Residence at Village Greens and The Residence at Boyertown.
