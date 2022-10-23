Network Depth Mapping in Documents patented by Sapio Analytics
Sapio Analytics has published patent on network depth mapping between suspect entities using text analytics of documents.MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Depth of network between different entities mentioned in multiple sets of documents shall be measured through a text analytics tool invented by Sapio Analytics. Conceptualised, designed and created by the team of inventors Rai Aman Narain and Ashwin Srivastava from Sapio Analytics, this tool is expected to help intelligence agencies and police in their investigations and predictive planning.
"The tool has many use cases, including and not limited to crime predictions and support in investigations while identifying new suspects. There are many documents that need to be read and analysed for the purpose of smart investigations, but human brain may not have the capability to interconnect various entities mentioned in these documents. That's where our invention becomes useful, as it can find depth of relationship between different entities, spanning across different documents", says Ashwin Srivastava, CEO and Co-founder of Sapio Analytics.
The network mapping tool is expected to bring deep technology into the functioning of intelligence agencies and police stations. One of the pilots where this is currently being applied is in the Government of Maharashtra.
"In addition to its core use case, this invention can also be used for detection of frauds across all departments which uses documents. The invention can also be useful in doing employability reference checks and checks for financial credit eligibility. Other use cases include analysis of historical documents and extraction of unknown facts, based on new dimensions of relationships between different entities", adds Srivastava. Sapio Analytics has previously innovated a skill proficiency system used in providing artificially intelligent guidance to blue collared workers, under the government program Saksham, short for Shramik Shakti Manch (platform for empowerment of blue collared workers).
The published patent was mentioned in the Indian Patents Journal, published by the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.
