Sapio Analytics and Olive Gaea launch "The Climate Future Project"
The partnership will support India's decarbonisation at state, city, and business level bringing data-driven tech solutions to the fight against Climate Change.NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sapio Analytics, an artificial intelligence-based government support organization, and Olive Gaea, a Sustainability as a Service (SaaS) platform providing Net Zero solutions to organizations across the MENATI region, joined hands to launch "The Climate Future Project".
The agreement brings together Sapio Analytics' deep tech based on data analytics and Olive Gaea's subject matter expertise in sustainability and decarbonization. The strategic partnership will enable the development of much needed smart tools for governments and businesses to tackle Climate Change and achieve decarbonization targets.
The partnership comes at a crucial time for India's decarbonization journey, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need to fight global warming and step up to the Climate Change challenge as one of the five resolutions in his address to the nation on August 15. The Prime Minister's call came just a week after the Lok Sabha passed an amendment to the Energy Conservation Bill, opening the possibility to trade carbon credits while enforcing penalties on industrial polluters for their carbon emissions.
"Climate change is now a key focus of industries and governments in India,” commented Ashwin Srivastava, CEO of Sapio Analytics. “With Olive Gaea and Sapio Analytics coming together, we combine deep domain expertise in solving the climate crisis through achievement of sustainability goals with data driven analytics using new age technologies. We have the vision of creating a net-zero India with no compromise on the fast growth of our industries, thus putting India at the forefront of the climate change revolution with exceptional industrial growth.”
As carbon intensity and sustainability become increasingly decisive factors for private and public entities in today's global economy, verifiable greenhouse gas (GHG) emission management and reduction programs are key to meet national and international Net Zero mandates. The partnership between Sapio Analytics and Olive Gaea will enable businesses and government entities to measure their carbon footprint and take intelligence-driven action to reduce it.
With a number of products in the pipeline, including a Carbon Footprint Calculator for Smart Cities, a Net Zero Dashboard, as well as an innovative SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) Monitor ready to hit the market in the last quarter of 2022, "The Climate Future Project" will help smart cities become smarter, while providing revenue generation opportunities in the backdrop of the latest government announcement.
“Climate action and decarbonization strategies need to be based on solid data. The time is over for sustainability claims and carbon neutrality commitments that are not backed by sound GHG monitoring and reduction measures," said Vivek Tripathi, CEO and Founder of Olive Gaea.
"This is why the partnership between Olive Gaea and Sapio Analytics is so important today: it will enable all types of organizations to take responsibility for their impact and design the right Net Zero and sustainability strategies. The Climate Future Project will finally make decarbonization effective, data-driven, and easy," he added.
