Safer Crypto Investing Releases a New 2-minute Quiz to Help Crypto Beginners with their Tax Frustrations

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safer Crypto Investing is excited to announce their new and free 2-minute quiz that will help crypto beginners navigate their bookkeeping software needs. Founders Jessica Freeman and Guillaume Proulx launched the new quiz on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

“Guillaume and I are both crypto enthusiasts and while crypto is at an exciting season right now, the first frustration that beginners seem to experience is, “how do I report crypto on my taxes?” Jessica said. Jessica is not new to investing. In fact, she has been an experienced options trader for 20 years and is very familiar with how to report a variety of investments! So, when she saw this need in the marketplace, she decided to put her skills to use and help others have peace of mind when it comes to filing their tax reports properly and accurately.

In the meantime, Guillaume’s background as a software engineer comes in handy when it comes to figuring out which software, out of the many options out there, is the best fit for the type of crypto investor their clients are. “As with anything, not everyone is the same. We have clients that may not need crypto tax software at all and we have clients that need one that can handle thousands of transactions a month. So, wherever they are in their crypto journey, we can help them determine that easily with this new quiz,” Guillaume said.

“I am very grateful that Jessica and Guillaume decided to do this business together. I was one of their first clients and they relieved me of my frustrations when it came to keeping track of the thousands of transactions my crypto bots were making. I have peace of mind knowing that I filed my taxes accurately so that I don’t get any surprises later,” said Anna Dornier.

A Quick Look at Options for Crypto Tax Software