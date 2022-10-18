Organic Reach X Launches a New Podcast Designed to Blur the Lines Between Work and Play

Organic Reach X podcast helps you go with the flow in your business, organically. Organic Reach X Podcast Logo

Organic Reach launches a new podcast designed to guide seasoned entrepreneurs to their true mission and purpose so they can find joy in their life’s work again.

Random goals get you to random places. We want entrepreneurs to know where they are going & what it’s going to look like once they get there so they can have a clear roadmap that takes them there.” — Mubarak Nsekarije

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founders of Organic Reach X, Mubarak Nsekarije and Anna Dornier launch a new podcast designed to guide seasoned entrepreneurs to their true mission and purpose so they can find joy in their life’s work again. Listeners can find full episodes on their favorite podcast platform or watch the videos along with the visuals of their training series on YouTube.

Mubarak and Anna are using the Organic Reach X podcast to fill in a few, key missing pieces in the entrepreneurial skills training space. “There is a shift happening in our world today where entrepreneurs are looking for something deeper than business fundamentals. We found that entrepreneurs also need a deeper understanding of why they want their businesses to thrive in the first place. There aren’t many thought leaders out there that are talking about this and so we thought we’d give away all of our best teachings in this area and make it available to a wider audience,” Anna said.

The Organic Reach X podcast kicks off with a training series that helps them align their vision first before setting their goals. “Random goals get you to random places. We want the entrepreneurs that listen to our podcast to know first exactly where they are going and what it’s going to look like once they get there so that they can have a clear roadmap that takes them there,” Mubarak said. Because the training series also has visuals and resources that entrepreneurs can use to implement what they’re learning, Organic Reach X has also made their episodes available on Youtube as well as a way to download these resources directly to their computer from each episode’s show notes.

The feedback from those who have tuned in has been incredible so far. To find out how you too can grow your business organically while staying aligned with your vision, mission, and purpose, go to organicreachx.com.

