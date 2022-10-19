XMACHINA AI GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VANCOUVER, BC – October 19, 2022 – XMachina AI Group Inc., formerly 1210352 B.C. Ltd., (the “Company” or “XMachina AI”) announces the resignation of Robert Lachance from the Company’s Board of Directors and the appointment of Brendan Holt Dunn to replace Mr. Lachance.

“We are excited to have Brendan join us as a member of our Board of Directors. With a history of funding innovation and bringing bright ideas to life, Brendan will be an asset as a key member of our Board as XMachina AI executes its acquisition strategy,” commented Claude G. Théoret, CEO of the Company. “The Board also wishes to thank Mr. Lachance for his contributions to the Company and we wish him the best for his future.”

Bio for Mr. Dunn

Brendan Holt Dunn comes from a long line of successful entrepreneurs that reaches back to Canada’s roots. A history of entrepreneurship and innovation that continues with Brendan’s accomplishments. As a tech savvy and founder friendly investor, Brendan Dunn founded The Holt Xchange (formerly Holt Accelerator) — a company that helps connect fintech startups with established corporations and investors. He has made many investments in start-ups, including Stradigi AI, Addepar, Uber, LeAD Sports Accelerator, Sway Ventures and SpaceX. Brendan holds a finance degree from King’s University College and has earned numerous finance and investment certificates to compliment his finance degree. He is also a board member of the Lyford Cay Foundation.

Brendan is the current CEO of Holdun, a 5th generation multi-family office based out of New Providence, Bahamas offering Family Office Services, Wealth Management Services, Trust Services, Corporate Services, Concierge Services and Financial Services.

“I am thrilled to be part of the XMachina AI team and participate by supporting XMachina AI’s acquisition strategy within the AI sector,” commented Mr. Dunn.

About the Company

XMachina AI Group Inc. acquires companies that are applying AI and advanced data analytics in innovative ways to solve real world business problems. The Company then accelerates their growth by injecting capital, top tier talent and by streamlining their corporate processes. Current sectors of interest for the Company include supply-chain and logistics, manufacturing, construction, and real estate management. For more information, please visit: https://machina-ai.com

Media Contact:

XMachina AI Group Inc.

Patrick Brown

Chief Financial Officer & Director

T: 514-560-4628

E: pbrown@machina-ai.com

