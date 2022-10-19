Traffic delays - I89 south in Williston

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

The left-hand lane of Interstate 89 south, near mile-marker 85, is blocked due to a vehicle crash. This is in Williston, just before Exit 12. As a result of the lane being closed, there’s a significant traffic back-up prior to the crash, causing delays between exits 13 & 12. Specific details on the crash are not yet available.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please be patient and drive carefully.