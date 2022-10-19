Liviana is pleased to announce the launch of its CBD infused honeys.

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liviana™ Launches CBD-Infused Speciality Premium Honeys

Institute of Biomedical Research (OTC PINK: MRES) ("M2Bio Sciences'' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and mental health therapeutic research is pleased to share the following update:

LIVIANA™

Liviana™ is delighted to announce the launch of its premium, organic CBD-infused raw honey range.



“Over a year’s worth of development and testing has gone into these honeys. The Liviana™ team has worked tirelessly in creating the very best CBD-infused honeys on the market. Consuming honey everyday can benefit your health in numerous ways, just like CBD, which is why I add a teaspoon of our honey into everything I make for my family” - Michael Sachar, CEO of M2Bio Food and Beverage.

The honeys are infused with pharmaceutical-grade broad-spectrum CBD, imported from Colorado, USA. They are free from psychoactive agents and do not have any intoxicating effects. Our honeys are ethically sourced and contain no additives or preservatives

Alfalfa CBD-Infused Raw Honey

Derived from beautiful Alfalfa blossoms found in the Swartberg and Outeniqua mountains, this delicate honey has a subtle taste with sweet vanilla undertones and a floral finish.

Wild Blossom CBD-Infused Raw Honey

Originating from the majestic Swartberg and Outeniqua mountains, this amber honey has a distinctively bold taste with hints of black cherry.

About Institute of Biomedical Research Corp./ DBA M2Bio Sciences

Institute of Biomedical Research Corp, is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™, Medspresso™, and Liviana™ brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "MRES".

Publicly traded company (OTC Pink:MRES)

Website: www.liviana.co.za

E-mail: info@liviana.co.za



Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.