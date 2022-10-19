Submit Release
Baltimore-Based The Hoffman Group Joins with EisnerAmper

Global business advisory firm EisnerAmper announced that the colleagues of Maryland-based firm The Hoffman Group, a Certified Public Accounting and advisory firm, have joined EisnerAmper.

Founded in 2017, The Hoffman Group is a full-service accounting and business consulting firm that serves industries such as construction, manufacturing, wholesale distribution, government contracting, technology and real estate.

"We’re thrilled to be teaming up with EisnerAmper," commented Donald N. Hoffman, founder and Managing Partner of The Hoffman Group. "Their passion, culture and steadfast commitment to service will greatly expand our capabilities to deliver both added value to our clients and growth opportunities for our professionals." Donald will serve as the Partner-In-Charge of the Baltimore Metro office.

"The Hoffman Group gives EisnerAmper a key presence in the Maryland-Washington-Virginia corridor,” said Jay Weinstein, EisnerAmper Vice Chair of Industries and Markets. "Their extraordinary professionals and tireless commitment to client service fit perfectly with the EisnerAmper culture, and we welcome them warmly."

About Jay Weinstein

Jay Weinstein CPA is the Vice Chair - Industries and Markets, and a member of the firm's Executive Committee, executing business strategies and identifying emerging opportunities. Jay is a member of AICPA and PA Institute of CPAs.

About Donald N. Hoffman

Donald Hoffman is Partner-in-Charge of the firm's Maryland office. His expertise includes accounting, tax planning, business consulting, strategic planning, business succession, buy/sell agreements, and estate planning.

