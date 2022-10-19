2022 Latest Study on Yoga Mat Market 2028- Industry Size, Share, & Growth Analysis by Top Players

Growing awareness about Yoga Mat, rapid urbanization, and industrialization across the globe are some key factors expected to drive global market growth

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Yoga Mat Market Size to Reach USD XX Million in 2027. Growing popularity of yoga and rising number of yoga studios and fitness centers across the globe are some key factors expected to drive global market growth.

Market Size: USD 1390.07 million in 2021, Market Growth: at a CAGR of 9.17%, Market Trends: Emergence of new yoga mat manufacturers in Asia Pacific.

The global yoga mat market size was valued at 1390.07 million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.17% during the forecast period. Key factors such as increasing prevalence of lifestyle-associated disorders, growing awareness about importance of yoga in day-to-day life, and rising preference for home yoga and workouts due to hectic routines are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

Yoga is practiced in diverse environments, both indoor and outdoor. A yoga mat that is breathable and absorbs sweat is an essential accessory, recommended to every yoga practitioners. Yoga mats are specially fabricated mats for comfortable and safe performance of asanas and other fitness exercises. These mats are used by yoga experts and practitioners to prevent slipping of hands and feet while practicing yoga, provide insulation between the body and ground and reduce loss of heat, or charge from the body to the ground. These mats are made from various materials such as PVC, rubber, cotton, jute, or TPE and are not only affordable but can also be carried everywhere hassle-free by rolling them.

Increasing demand for yoga mats made from eco-friendly and biodegradable materials, high usage of yoga mats for personal use such as garden/lawn laying, heat protectors, absorbing wipes, and other recreational activities, and availability of various types and brands of yoga mats on online platforms are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

However, fluctuating prices of raw materials such as PVC, TPE, and natural rubber, low awareness about benefits of yoga, and availability of alternative workout products are expected to limit the adoption of yoga mats to a certain extent going ahead.

TPE Yoga Mats Segment To Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

The TPE yoga mats segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing popularity of yoga and rapid adoption of TPE yoga mats due to high preference for eco-friendly and sustainable yoga mats.

Household Segment to Account for the Significantly Larger Revenue Share:

The household segment is expected to account for a significantly larger revenue share over the forecast period. This can be due to increasing prevalence of various chronic and lifestyle-associated disorders, rising awareness about health benefits of practicing yoga, substantial increase in homework out and online yoga sessions during and post COVID-19 outbreak, and high preference for home yoga as per convenience due to changing lifestyles and tight daily routines.

Asia Pacific To Register Robust Revenue Growth: https://www.xcellentinsights.com/reports/yoga-mat-market-17456

Asia Pacific is expected to register robust revenue CAGR between 2022 and 2027 owing to increasing prevalence of obesity, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, and other chronic conditions across the globe, rising public health consciousness, and growing popularity of yoga. In addition, increasing number of yoga studios and fitness clubs and high focus on developing yoga mats from eco-friendly and sustainable materials are expected to drive global market growth going ahead.

Browse complete Report Summary with TOC here:

Yoga Mat Market By Company:

• Lululemon

• Manduka PROlite

• Jade Yoga

• Hugger Mugger Para Rubber

• PrAna Revolutionary

• Gaiam, Easyoga

• HATHYOGA

• Kharma Khare

• Hosa

• Yogabum

• Aerolite

• Aurorae

• Barefoot Yoga

• Keep Well

• Khataland

• Microcell Composite

• Yogarugs

• Copeactive

• Yogasana, A. Kolckmann

• JiangXi Lveten Plastic

• Liforme

• Starlight Yoga

• Bean Products

The global yoga mat market has been segmented on the basic on type, application, and region:

Yoga Mat Market Segment by Type:

• PVC Yoga Mats

• Rubber Yoga Mats

• TPE Yoga Mats

Yoga Mat Market Segment by Application:

• Household

• Yoga Club

Yoga Mat Market by Region:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Russia

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Taiwan

o Indonesia

o Malaysia

o Philippines

o Vietnam

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E

Market Summary:

Chapter 1: Market definition, introduction, current and emerging market trends, market driving force, restraints, challenges and opportunities.

Chapter 2: Basic information about Yoga Mat Market.

Chapter 3: Impact of COVID-19 outbreak on overall market dynamics. Pre-COVID and post-COVID analysis.

Chapter 4: Details about key manufacturers in the global Yoga Mat Market, consisting of complete profile of players, competitive landscape, peer group analysis and BCG matrix.

Chapter 5: Yoga Mat Market factor analysis, Porter’s Five force analysis, supply/value chain, PESTLE model, market entropy and Patent analysis.

Chapter 6: Detailed overview of market segments, regional analysis by sales, revenue and prices.

Objective of the Report:

• Analyze and forecast market size of global Yoga Mat Market by value and volume.

• Estimate market size, share, revenue CAGR.

• Analyze and study micro markets in terms of contributions to Yoga Mat Market their individual growth trends and prospects.

• Precise insights of useful details about factors driving and affecting growth of Yoga Mat Market.

• Comprehensive overview and profiles of key players including business strategies such as research and development investments, collaborations, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and joint ventures.

Report Customization:

Thank you for reading the research report. We have also introduced a customization feature that lets you customize the report as per your requirement. Kindly get in touch with us to avail your custom copy or speak with analysts to know more about the report.

