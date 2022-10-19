Submit Release
Locals rise and dine for Tunbridge Wells brunch launch

Outside the One Warwick Park Hotel

Logo OWP

One Warwick Park Hotel’s new brasserie welcomed local businesses to brunch on October 14 as they celebrated the launch of their new bottomless weekend menu.

We even saw a host of business relationships flourish over networking which was a bonus”
— Sham Madys
TUNBRIDGE WELLS, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled between the historic Pantiles and Chapel Place, The Brasserie opened its doors to Tunbridge Wells last month and has since seen an influx of hungry foodies flood the restaurant floor as they track down the best breakfast in town.

And after three successful weeks, the breakfast spot has already expanded their offering, launching a new weekend menu which proved popular at last weeks’ event.

Serving everything from eggs royale to sweet American pancakes, the main menu is packed full of breakfast favourites that can now be enjoyed with bottomless drinks at the weekend.

The new offering, which sees vegan and vegetarian dishes, is available between 11am – 2pm every Saturday and Sunday costing guests just £34 for 90 minutes of Prosecco, Bellinis, mimosas, and Bloody Marys plus one dish from the breakfast menu.

To sample the delicious eats, mini canapés were served throughout the launch alongside free-flowing cocktails and mocktails.

‘The afternoon was a success – the atmosphere was buzzy, and it was so great to see local suppliers, businesses and influencers come together and celebrate.’ Food and beverage manager Sham Madys said.

‘We even saw a host of business relationships flourish over networking which was a bonus’ he continued.

With over 50 attendees, guests included Director of the TN card, Jess Gibson, Fitness Coach Sarah Gorman and Gillian Palmer, founder of The Finance Hub. Author and entrepreneur Jo Wimble-Groves and fatherhood sensation Al Ferguson also made an appearance.

In addition to food and drink, The Brasserie at One Warwick Park have said they will be holding future events to further their relationship with the local community and the people and businesses that make it so special.

