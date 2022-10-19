Colony Grill Is Offering Free Pizza to Military on Veterans Day
EINPresswire.com/ -- Colony Grill, Clarendon’s family-friendly tavern, which features gracious hospitality and famous “hot oil” bar-style pizzas, has a special offering for Veteran’s Day. On Friday, November 11, from 11:30 a.m. until closing, the restaurant is pleased to offer complimentary pizza to any active, inactive, or retired members of the United States Armed Services. In addition to the Arlington location at 2800 Clarendon Boulevard, Colony Grill has multiple locations across Connecticut, New York and Florida. The pizza offer applies to dine-in orders, unless approved by management.
“This is a small token of thanks to some exceptional Americans,” said Ken Martin, chief operating officer and co-owner of Colony Grill. “A few pizzas are obviously not much in the grand scheme of things, but we want the men and women in our armed forces, past and present, to know we are grateful for their service.”
In addition, all Colony Grill locations have a tradition of accepting 8 by 10-inch photos of men and women in their military uniform. These are installed on the walls of each of the restaurants, noted as the Wall of Heroes, as a tribute to those who currently serve, or have served their country. Submissions can be hand-delivered to any restaurant location or submitted electronically via the website at: https://www.colonygrill.com/wall-of-heroes. Colony Grill provides all framing. These photographs honor the WWII history of the original Colony Grill restaurant.
In 1935, Colony Grill opened in an Irish immigrant neighborhood in Stamford, Connecticut. Since then, Colony Grill has become famous for what is now its only menu offering: a one-of-a-kind, thin-crust pizza that is best served with its signature “hot oil” topping – a spicy, full-of-flavor, pepper-infused creation which can be ordered with any other combination of toppings.
The original owners of Colony Grill were Irish American, but they employed Italian and Eastern European chefs throughout the Great Depression. These men proudly wanted bar patrons to try the pizza recipes of their homelands but needed a way to fit a pizza tray on Colony Grill’s narrow bar top. The solution: the “Bar Pie,” a thin crust pizza that is smaller in diameter than a traditional pizza with a thin layer of cheese and sauce so slices can be easily managed with one hand. The local Irish crowd – and anyone else who visited Colony Grill – seemingly could not get enough of this unique pizza. Eventually, across the decades, the hot oil bar pie became so popular that all the other Colony menu items faded away, as did the need for a grill. But the name Colony Grill remains as a link to their heritage.
Photos here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/2z4lhtiyitq97np/AADFKFBxHnaW6rhSKsDTGb0la?dl=0
For more information about the Veteran’s Day complimentary pizza, please email to info@colonygrill.com. Learn more about Colony Grill at www.Colonygrill.com.
Our Mission…
With a pizza unlike any other, Colony Grill provides simple enjoyment, exceptional hospitality, and abundant civic leadership to the communities in which our restaurants are located.
Our Attributes of Action…
We act upon our mission by offering an inviting, comfortable, and safe local destination where families, professionals, and friends from all walks of life can count on gracious & thoughtful service, storied and critically-renowned pizza, and quality beverages. In addition, we endeavor to be an outstanding workplace – a gold standard in our industry – and an example of noteworthy generosity toward the worthwhile and positive initiatives of our patrons, neighbors, and employees – especially those involving men and women "in uniform.”
Heather Freeman
