Daniel’s Grace 8th Annual Roast on the River Fundraiser Assists Families Affected by Cancer
The local charity helps families with daily living needs, essentials, and offers scholarships to ease the burden of cancer on the family
The local charity helps families with daily living needs, essentials, and offers scholarships to ease the burden of cancer on the family

Daniel's Grace Charitable Foundation is bringing the Hampton Roads community together again at Steinhilber's Restaurant in Virginia Beach on Sunday November 6, 2022 for the 8th Annual Roast on the River fundraiser to support local families affected by cancer. The festivities are from 12:00 – 4:00 PM.
Funds raised go directly to cancer families so they can not only survive, but also thrive. Daniel’s Grace can keep the lights on, gas in the tank, pay mortgages and rent or put food in the fridge for families to help ease the daily struggles that cancer reigns on a household. The previous seven Roast on the River fundraisers have brought in over $1M to support families throughout Hampton Roads.
Daniel’s Grace was founded by Jodi Moore to honor her late husband Daniel Burns, who lost his cancer battle at the young age of 32. Moore, who also owns Sweetwater Cuisine in Virginia Beach, is doing the work of giving and bestowing grace on families that Daniel was not able to realize.
“Daniel was my first love, high school sweetheart and the father of my son, Jonathan. Together, we keep his legacy going and we get to fulfill the work he wished he could’ve done”, said Moore. “It was the outpouring of love and support Daniel received when he was diagnosed with cancer that made him realize that he’d lived a life that didn’t include providing selfless help to others, and when he was on the receiving end of grace and giving from complete strangers, he wanted so badly to have the opportunity to reciprocate the giving. Unfortunately, his time ran out, so Daniel’s Grace is doing the work he wasn’t able to do.”
Roast on the River is truly a party with a purpose! Oysters? There will be plenty both raw and roasted. Steiny’s Famous Fried Shrimp with Steiny’s Sauce? Oh yes. Plus, Sweetwater’s signature gourmet mac n’ cheese, honey pecan fried chicken, shrimp and grits, sweet potato biscuits, a mimosa and Bloody Mary bar, a homemade cake and pie competition, children’s activities, a wine pull, silent and live auctions, live music and so much more. The people you meet here, may become your friends for life.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available ranging from a name sponsor for $500 up to a presenting sponsor for $15,000. For more details and to purchase tickets visit https://one.bidpal.net/ror2022/welcome - tickets are $100 per person, inclusive of all food, beverages and entertainment.
To learn more about Daniel’s Grace visit their website at https://www.danielsgrace.org/
