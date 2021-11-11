EWedded Announces Bridal Gown Giveaway to Support Brides Across America
Military, first responder and healthcare worker brides-to-be can enter to win a free wedding dress
When I owed bricks-and-mortar bridal shops I hosted a military bride gown giveaway with Brides Across America every year for 9 years.”NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EWedded announced today that five (5) lucky military, first responder and/or healthcare worker brides-to-be will win a wedding dress valued up to $2000.00. The initiative supports the nonprofit organization Brides Across America Inc.. A portion of the EWedded revenues generated during and after the contest will go to the non-profits mission of spreading love through gifting wedding dresses to brides-to-be who lovingly and selflessly serve our country.
Brides-to-be can enter by sending an email to contests@ewedded.com no later than Monday December 6, 2021 at 11:59 PM with the following information:
1. Share your love story in 500 words or less
2. In 250 words of less explain what winning a free wedding dress means to you
3. Include up to 4 photos and a 60-second video introducing yourself and your fiance
4. Provide proof of current/active military, first responder or healthcare worker status
10 finalists will be selected by a panel of judges on December 13, 2021 and will move to public voting via social media and finalist profiles on the EWedded site. The five winners will be announced the week of December 27th, with one winner being announced each day until the last day of the year, December 31, 2021. The five runner ups will receive consolation prizes from participating EWedded sellers.
EWedded CEO and founder Maya Holihan is a military spouse and had this to say about the giveaway, “I’ve been in the wedding industry for over 20 years and when I owed bricks-and-mortar bridal shops I hosted a military bride gown giveaway with Brides Across America every year for 9 years. Though EWedded is an e-commerce business it’s still extremely important to me to support our military, first responder and healthcare workers in a multitude of ways.”
The contest is open only to legal residents of the United States, 18 years of age or older, who: (1) currently serve in a branch of the U.S. Military (U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force); and (2) within the last 5 years have been active; and (3) must be engaged, or have had a civil ceremony or Justice of the Peace ceremony and planning a wedding within the next 18 months. In addition, those currently serving in the U.S. Coast Guard that have been protecting U.S. waters or borders and have been on a ship for three (3) or more months since January 20, 2020, may also enter if they satisfy (3) and (4) above. First Responders are included if you are EMT, Fire, or Police and healthcare workers include doctors, nurses, physician's assistant and nurses aides.
About EWedded
EWedded is an e-commerce platform of carefully curated high-end merchants, brands, and suppliers who create a values-driven wedding and social occasion shopping experience. EWedded promotes a circular economy as the go-to-site for companies to recommerce their discontinued and excess inventory up to 80% off retail prices. Our mission is to inspire blissful memories and a prettier planet while furthering the economic empowerment of our seller community.
About Brides Across America
Brides Across America (BAA) is a non-profit committed to loving one another by gifting weddings and wedding gowns to military and first responders. Whether it's for love of country or love at the altar, our military and first responders deserve our very best. Since 2008, Brides Across America has played a role in making their dreams come true by giving a military or first responder bride a free wedding gown during an “Operation Wedding Gown Event”. To date we have gifted over 26,000 wedding dresses and over 25 free weddings. Each year we host dozens of Operation Wedding Gown giveaway events at participating bridal salons nationwide. Events are held in July (around Independence Day) and November (around Veteran's Day).
