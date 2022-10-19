TIMER Opens Admission For Comprehensive EMT Training
EINPresswire.com/ -- Training Institute of Medical Emergencies and Rescue (TIMER), a reputed medical emergency and rescue training institute, has recently opened admissions for their comprehensive emergency medical technician (EMT) training. Founded as a small group of Regional Emergency Medical Services Council (RESMCO) teachers, the institute has evolved into an EMS training courses organization, producing highly trained emergency medical technicians every year.
TIMER’s comprehensive EMT training is specifically designed for both new entrants and active professionals who need re-certification. The training consists of primary and refresher EMT courses including emergency care basics, first aid, and CPR classes. Classes are taught by seasoned professionals with years of practical, in-the-field experience.
The EMT training introduces students to the basics of emergency care and teaches them how to efficiently address the needs of patients while transporting them to a medical center. The course prioritizes producing well trained students excellent at handling all kinds of emergencies and competent at fulfilling responsibilities as an emergency medical professional. Under the course, students are presented and prepared for different emergencies they are likely to face at work. It focuses on training students on how to assess a wide range of medical conditions, including when and how to provide calm and reassuring information to patients and their families.
The training is ideal for individuals looking to begin their career in emergency medical service, who have been resorting to ‘EMT training courses near me’ internet searches to find training provided by a trusted EMT school in Staten Island.
During the announcement, the institute’s founder and current executive director Monte Posner said, “Good help is hard to find, especially regarding reliable workers in a crisis. You want your emergency medical technicians in Staten Island, NY, to be trained and prepared when an emergency happens. That’s why we at Training Institute for Medical Emergencies and Rescue (TIMER) provide comprehensive EMT training. For more than 39 years, we’ve been striving to ensure all of the professionals going into this field are ready for whatever it brings.”
TIMER’s EMT course also provides students with the necessary information needed to secure an NYS certificate, a document of validation that acknowledges their qualification and competency by the state of New York. After completing the training and passing the NYS certification exam, students can start their career as EMTs right away.
About TIMER: TIMER is a medical emergency and rescue training institute based in Staten Island, New York City. It was founded in 1980 by Monte Posner who is now the executive director. All their instructions have been certified to teach emergency medical service courses by the New York State Dept. of Health.
