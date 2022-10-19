ATN Constructions Continues to Accept Large Scale Remodeling Projects

With many homeowners choosing to stay in their homes, ATN Construction continues to accept large scale remodeling projects.

KAPOLEI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For various reasons, sometimes personal, a family’s attachment to a home, lifestyle, maybe location or perhaps budget, many homeowners are opting to stay in their home, and personalize it with a meticulously planned, large scale remodeling project.

Stats show that remodeling a home is not only a popular lifestyle option, but it is a smart return-on-investment decision. For example, a major kitchen remodel can recoup about 59% of the cost, and a new master suite will typically return over 50%.

ATN Construction has years of experience making major remodeling and renovation dreams happen. The All Things New professionals understand the important keys to a large-scale home remodeling: design, feasibility, function, and budget.

“But most of all, important aspects of a major e remodeling project are uniqueness and personalization,” says Richie Breaux, president and spokesperson for ATN Construction, a company listed on the Inc. 5,000 list of the sharpest, smartest, fastest-growing companies in America.

At the start of the large-scale remodeling process, the ATN design and construction experts envision, present options, and guide the personalized remodel decisions and details. The planning involves quality design, personalized features and use only the best materials.

The ATN Construction experts also point out that an important aspect of personalizing a remodeling project are realistic expectations, when it comes to feasibility and function.

“Personalizing according to lifestyle, and prioritizing the family’s preferences, wants and needs is crucial,” Breaux explains. “How some different components relate to another and taking every aspect of the home into consideration. Whether it’s layout, structural issues, features, and material options, maximizing space to the best of a family’s needs and creating a personalized, tailored environment. That’s what it’s all about.”

A critical part of major remodels is budget. The ATN focus assures that the remodeling project will stay within the planned budget, while showing cost-effective solutions.

With years of remodeling experience, ATN Construction provides a solid commitment about partnered architectural design services, virtual reality design, efficient and transparent preliminary cost estimates, and a dynamic and respected product procurement and project management team.

For more information, please visit atnhawaii.com/about and https://www.atnhawaii.com/services

About ATN Construction LLC

Since the creation of ATN Construction LLC, we've treated every client like they were part of our Ohana. We guarantee that you will be pleased with the final outcome of your project and have absolutely no problems with our work process and the positive "can do" atmosphere we bring to your home or business.

