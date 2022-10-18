Opening of the Singapore Representative Office in Ramallah

The Singapore Representative Office in Ramallah has commenced operations. It will be headed by Honorary Director Ms Shireen Shelleh. The Office will support the work of Singapore’s Representative to the Palestinian Authority Hawazi Daipi, who will remain resident in Singapore. The Office will also facilitate our technical assistance to the Palestinian Authority.

The address and contact details of the Singapore Representative Office in Ramallah are:

4th Floor, Baylasan Building

Maysoun, Ramallah

Palestine

Tel: +970-568888766

Fax: +970-2-2955656

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

18 OCTOBER 2022