Energy Metering IC Market Analysis with Size, Growth Drivers, Trends and Key Players at Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Energy Metering IC?

Integrated energy-metering circuits are made to measure electricity with high accuracy in single, dual, and three-phase power line systems. They measure the line voltage and current and can figure out the instantaneous rms voltage and current and the active, reactive, and apparent energy.

Energy Metering IC Market Size Analysis:

Global Energy Metering IC Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around XX% during the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The report segments the market by technology, end-user industry, and geography.

The energy metering IC market has been growing rapidly owing to the increasing demand for energy efficient devices and systems.

Energy Metering IC Market Drivers:

The primary drivers for the growth of the energy metering IC market are:

The increasing demand for electricity.

The rise in government initiatives to promote the use of smart meters.

The need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Electricity demand is growing globally as population and incomes rise. This demand increase is driven by economic growth, particularly in Asia. For example, in China, electricity consumption has grown at an annual rate of 10% since 2000. India's electricity consumption is also growing rapidly, with an annual growth rate of 7%.

Government initiatives are playing a key role in promoting the use of smart meters. Smart meters are seen as a key technology for reducing energy consumption and managing peak demand. All new buildings must be fitted with a smart meter in the European Union by 2020. The US government has also set a goal of having 50 million smart meters installed by 2020.

The need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is another key driver for the energy metering IC market. Smart meters can help to reduce emissions by enabling consumers to manage their energy use more effectively.

Regional Outlook:

North America is expected to be the largest market for energy metering ICs, due to the presence of many smart grid projects in the region. Europe is also expected to be a key market for energy metering ICs, due to the ongoing initiatives by the European Union to promote energy efficiency. Asia Pacific is expected to be another key market for energy metering ICs, due to the growing demand for smart meters in China and India.

Energy Metering IC Market Keyplayers Analysis:

Some of the key players in the energy metering IC market are NXP Semiconductors, Atmel Corporation, Cirrus Logic, Maxim Integrated, STMicroelectronics, Integrated Device Technology Inc, Microchip Technology, Linear Technology, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Silergy Corp, Renergy, Analog Devices. These companies have been chosen based on their strong product portfolio, global reach, and financial stability.

Maxim Integrated is a global leader in designing and manufacturing analog and mixed-signal semiconductors. The company's products are used in a variety of end applications including automotive, industrial, consumer, communications, and computing. In addition, Maxim has a strong presence in the metering IC market with its MAXSECURE line of security solutions for smart meters and other energy management applications.

Analog Devices is a world leader in designing and manufacturing high-performance analog integrated circuits (ICs). The company's products are used in a variety of end-use applications including automotive, industrial, consumer, communications, and computing. In addition, Analog Devices has a strong presence in the metering IC market with its ADE series of metering ICs which offer high accuracy and reliability.

Key Questions Answered In This Report:

Covid 19 impact analysis on global Energy Metering IC industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Energy Metering IC market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Energy Metering IC market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Energy Metering IC market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on Energy Metering IC and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Energy Metering IC across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2031 (forecast)

Table of Content:

1 Energy Metering IC Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Energy Metering IC

1.2 Energy Metering IC Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Energy Metering IC Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Single-phase Energy Metering IC

1.2.3 Three-phase Energy Metering IC

1.3 Energy Metering IC Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Energy Metering IC Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Energy Metering IC Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Energy Metering IC Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Energy Metering IC Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Energy Metering IC Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Energy Metering IC Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Energy Metering IC Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Energy Metering IC Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.6 South Korea Energy Metering IC Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Energy Metering IC Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Energy Metering IC Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Energy Metering IC Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Energy Metering IC Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Energy Metering IC Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Energy Metering IC Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Energy Metering IC Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Energy Metering IC Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production by Region

3.1 Global Production of Energy Metering IC Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Energy Metering IC Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Energy Metering IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Energy Metering IC Production

3.4.1 North America Energy Metering IC Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Energy Metering IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Energy Metering IC Production

3.5.1 Europe Energy Metering IC Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Energy Metering IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Energy Metering IC Production

3.6.1 China Energy Metering IC Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Energy Metering IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Energy Metering IC Production

3.7.1 Japan Energy Metering IC Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Energy Metering IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.8 South Korea Energy Metering IC Production

3.8.1 South Korea Energy Metering IC Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.8.2 South Korea Energy Metering IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Energy Metering IC Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Energy Metering IC Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Energy Metering IC Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Energy Metering IC Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Energy Metering IC Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Energy Metering IC Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Energy Metering IC Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Energy Metering IC Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Energy Metering IC Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Energy Metering IC Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Energy Metering IC Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Energy Metering IC Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Energy Metering IC Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Energy Metering IC Price by Application (2017-2022)

…………..Continued

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

