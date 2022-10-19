Doctors of Nirmal Hospital Gave Expert Views at the 19th Annual Conference of NNF Gujarat State Chapter
Doctors of Nirmal Hospital were invited to speak during the 19th Annual Conference of the National Neonatology Forum (NNF) Gujarat State Chapter, at Udaipur.SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nirmal Hospital has become one of Gujarat's most trusted NICU and multispecialty hospital. The tag has been honoured through laboured and meticulous practices conducted by its super specialty doctors, nurses, and staff.
In one such venture, the renowned specialist doctors of Nirmal Hospital were invited to be part of an insightful session during the 19th Annual Conference of the National Neonatology Forum (NNF) Gujarat State Chapter held at Udaipur, Rajasthan.
The National Neonatology Forum of India focuses on the care of newborns, including their need for space, equipment, nursing, and medical manpower.
The NNF is actively involved in advocacy, policy-making, research, and improving the quality of neonatal health care practices. Every year the Forum hosts a conference session discussing the achievements, new enhancements, and sustained theories in the field of neonatology. These conferences are a step forward in providing neonates with better healthcare and necessary medical help.
This year, on the 27th of August, NNF commemorated its 19th Annual Conference. Renowned doctors were invited to share their views on the ever-evolving medical facility- The NICU. The proficient doctors of Nirmal Hospital were honorary members of the stark session.
Dr. Nirmal Choraria (Chairman and Chief Paediatrician), Dr. Mohit Sahni (Head of the Neonatology Department), Dr. Santosh Yadav (Consultant Neonatologist & Paediatrician), and Dr. Kunj Jobanputra (Consultant Neonatologist) joined the event from Nirmal Hospital.
Nirmal Hospital has made a contribution to the field of neonatology by leaps and bounds. The hospital is the first NABH accredited with one of the finest NICU centres with 40 beds; one of the largest in south Gujarat. It is equipped with Level-3 NICU with a Nitrite Oxide facility, a high-frequency ventilator and closed system giraffe incubator, and a whole-body cooling system- critical for asphyxiated babies. The NICU caters to preterm and high-risk neonates and is an OPD facility for prematurity aftercare.
Nirmal Hospital has actively participated in the betterment of humans through modern medicine. Their continuous efforts in catering to the patients and their satisfactory recovery bear testimony to the dedication of our doctors & nurses, who are aligned with our philosophy of providing holistic health care to all.
Nirmal Hospital, under the compassionate leadership of Dr. Choraria, strives toward achieving par excellence in expanding new healthcare horizons for newborns.
Nirmal Hospital Pvt. Ltd.
