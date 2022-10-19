South Anchorage Dental Center Released a New Blog About 3 Ways to Get Whiter Teeth
EINPresswire.com/ -- South Anchorage Dental Center (SADC) just released a new blog detailing how to attain a whiter smile in 3 simple ways. And this short guide is perfect for those who need to whiten their teeth but may not have information about the methods used by dentists.
A whiter smile is a sign of good dental hygiene. And a white smile is also something that all people want to show off. And even if a patient is dealing with discolored, broken, or misshapen teeth, teeth whitening methods can help to attain a brilliant, white smile.
Professional teeth whitening procedures are perhaps the most preferred because of the quick results. With this procedure, a patient has their teeth whitened in-office using a bleaching agent with the assistance of a laser which enhances the application of the gel. In fact, with in-office teeth whitening, a patient can leave the office with a much whiter smile than before they walked through the door – thus the increased popularity of this procedure.
Despite the fact that in-office teeth whitening is a faster way to get whiter teeth, some patients may not have the time to dedicate to this method. But at-home whitening trays are also available for those who want to whiten their teeth at their own pace.
Teeth whitening trays are given to a patient by a dentist along with instructions for applying the application and an aftercare regimen. With this method, a patient can whiten their teeth gradually over time.
When a patient has discolored, broken, or severely stained teeth, whitening may not be the best solution. If this is the case, custom veneers may be the perfect remedy.
Custom veneers are made from porcelain, composite resin, or acrylic material. And these are usually barely ½ millimeter thick. Veneers are placed over the teeth securely to give a patient a whiter smile, and greater confidence when they smile.
Anyone interested in learning more about teeth whitening procedures can do so by visiting the South Anchorage Dental Center website.
Broc Brimhall
A whiter smile is a sign of good dental hygiene. And a white smile is also something that all people want to show off. And even if a patient is dealing with discolored, broken, or misshapen teeth, teeth whitening methods can help to attain a brilliant, white smile.
Professional teeth whitening procedures are perhaps the most preferred because of the quick results. With this procedure, a patient has their teeth whitened in-office using a bleaching agent with the assistance of a laser which enhances the application of the gel. In fact, with in-office teeth whitening, a patient can leave the office with a much whiter smile than before they walked through the door – thus the increased popularity of this procedure.
Despite the fact that in-office teeth whitening is a faster way to get whiter teeth, some patients may not have the time to dedicate to this method. But at-home whitening trays are also available for those who want to whiten their teeth at their own pace.
Teeth whitening trays are given to a patient by a dentist along with instructions for applying the application and an aftercare regimen. With this method, a patient can whiten their teeth gradually over time.
When a patient has discolored, broken, or severely stained teeth, whitening may not be the best solution. If this is the case, custom veneers may be the perfect remedy.
Custom veneers are made from porcelain, composite resin, or acrylic material. And these are usually barely ½ millimeter thick. Veneers are placed over the teeth securely to give a patient a whiter smile, and greater confidence when they smile.
Anyone interested in learning more about teeth whitening procedures can do so by visiting the South Anchorage Dental Center website.
Broc Brimhall
South Anchorage Dental Center
+1 907-248-7275
email us here