daVinci Retail - Innovation is Growth
After two years of Covid restrictions, the daVinci team finally hosted their worldwide in-person company meeting in Toronto, Canada.
As a company, we are focused on constant innovation in our products, people, and process. The exercise we did on synergy showed how much stronger we are as a team than as individuals.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After two years of Covid restrictions, the daVinci team finally hosted their worldwide in-person company meeting in Toronto.
— Ning Chiu, President and CEO
The team members traveled from as far as Brazil to spend a week with their colleagues and participated in training and skills upgrades. Ning Chiu, the founder of daVinci, stated, "as a company, we are focused on constant innovation in our products, people, and process. To do that, we must invest in our people and provide everyone on the team the opportunity to collaborate and platform to be creative. Innovation comes from that team synergy."
The meetings and team-building exercises allowed everyone to meet and get to know fellow team members. Melanie Tomaselli, VP of Customer Success, noted, "the exercise we did on synergy showed how much stronger we are as a team than as individuals." She definitely echoed the team sentiment. The synergy exercise was everyone's favorite activity from the meetings."
Agility is critical in retail software development and delivery. daVinci once again engaged a professional trainer, coach, and scrum master to reinforce the agile methodology daVinci employs in its product development and delivery process. Through role-playing, the team gained an appreciation for the various stakeholders, their perspectives, and contributions to a project.
A team celebration capped off the week to thank everyone for the successful launch of daVinci's V16 release of the Assortment and Merchandise Planning software.
ABOUT US
Founded in 2005, our founders were frustrated with existing tools that are not structurally designed to meet the unique challenges of assortment planning. Each member of our senior management team has over 25 years of direct retail industry knowledge and experience in planning and buying. We saw first hand the challenges retailers faced. daVinci Assortment Planning was born out of this expertise combined with extensive software engineering excellence.
Designed and built for enterprise retailers, daVinci Retail was architected independent of any specific retailer driving product design and development. This was done to ensure that we delivered a flexible and adaptable best-of-breed solution to different retail businesses. We spent our first two years developing an assortment planning product we wish we had as retailers. We've since added more features and new products to support the merchandising team in their pursuit to buy right from the start.
daVinci Retail
@daVinciRetail
+1 908-864-7567
email us here