ActiGraph to Host Ground Breaking Event for Digital Health Community
The ActiGraph Digital Data Summit is a first-of-its-kind conference aimed to advance the future of digital measures in clinical research.
By coming together for cross-disciplinary dialogues at ADDS 2022, we can inspire new initiatives to accelerate the impact of technology on people's health.”PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ActiGraph, a leading provider of wearable technology-enabled solutions for clinical research, will host an in-person educational conference for the digital health community in Pensacola Beach, FL, November 13-15 2022. The ActiGraph Digital Data Summit (ADDS) is a unique opportunity for professionals in global academic and industry research to share knowledge and engage in collaborative discussions surrounding the role of digital health technologies (DHTs) in the future of clinical research and care.
ADDS will feature more than 15 renowned speakers from around the world who are experienced in using wearable technologies to collect objective, patient-centric digital measures within clinical research and investigations. Speakers will share their real-world experiences, challenges, and best practices for maximizing the value of these tools, including insights into gaining regulatory endorsement of DHT data as primary endpoints for drug approval.
ADDS 2022 highlights include:
- Presentations and case studies by speakers with significant expertise using DHTs to collect digital measures in the field
- Scientific Poster Session featuring novel research using ActiGraph technology
- Lifetime Achievement Award presentation to Dr. Patty Freedson, Professor Emerita from University of Massachusetts Amherst, for her pioneering work to advance the use of wearable-enabled digital measures
- Sponsor exhibition and presentations
- Social events and networking opportunities for attendees
“Our partners in academia and pharma are truly leading the way in the development and implementation of digital solutions for clinical studies,” said Jeremy Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer at ActiGraph. “By coming together for cross-disciplinary dialogues at ADDS 2022, we can inspire new initiatives to accelerate the impact of technology on people's health. We're proud to be a small part of this great movement.”
Visit the ADDS event website for more information and registration details.
About ActiGraph
ActiGraph is pioneering the digital transformation of clinical research. We provide end-to-end digital health technology (DHT) solutions by integrating and operationalizing the best hardware, software, and algorithms to generate reliable evidence and get the right treatments to the right patients, faster. ActiGraph’s medical-grade wearable technology platform has been used to capture real-world, continuous digital measures for nearly 200 industry-sponsored clinical trials and thousands of academic research studies. Appearing in over 20,000 published scientific papers to date, ActiGraph is the most experienced and trusted wearable technology partner in the industry.
