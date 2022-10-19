SequoiaAT names its CSR program as Sequoia Canopy and announces formal launch
SequoiaAT's Canopy program makes it an active participant in local community causes like Childhood education, Abandoned Adults, Abused women & climate change.TRIVANDRUM, KERALA, INDIA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SequoiaAT today announced the formal launch of its CSR program named Canopy. SequoiaAT has been involved in social welfare activities in the local communities it belongs. SequoiaAT’s CSR focus has always been on local community upliftment programs. “We have very passionate individuals in our organization who have been championing this cause for many years” says Aju Kuriakose. “We want to formalize our CSR program to channel our efforts in the right direction. We believe that helping the local communities makes the biggest impact and we can see the difference it makes”
Canopy program will support four primary causes in the local community including – Childhood education and welfare, Abandoned Adults, Abused women & Environmental causes. SequoiaAT has been actively supporting the local communities for the past 5 years by donating to local school communities in need like El Torro elementary, and Live Oak High school, sponsoring education for underprivileged kids, and supporting local food banks.
Under the Canopy program, the company also formalized its donation match policy. The company will do a donation match for employees who contribute to causes which align with the Canopy program philosophies. Speaking on the occasion KR Gopinath said “ We want to develop a culture of caring and sharing. We care for our employees and strive to do the best we can for our team at all times. We want our team to develop a similar feeling towards the local communities they live in. Hence to encourage this we are doing a donation match.”
In the past, the company is known for donating to various important local causes like the massive floods of Kerala when the company had silently adopted 20 families in Chengannur and donated items necessary to rebuild their lives. The company has earmarked to spend 2% of its profits to support these causes apart from many in-kind donations like giving unused laptops & tablets to kids in need.
About Sequoia Applied Technologies
Sequoia Applied Systems has the genes of a software services company but the DNA of a product company. Hence, we know that the products we build must not just work, but work perfectly – responsively, reliably, rapidly, and with integration. The solutions we build, help our customers drive their businesses.
Using data analytics, user experiences, and cutting-edge software development, SequoiaAT enables thrilling digital experiences for our customers. At Sequoia, you can count on our work to outlive our customer needs just as a Sequoia tree will continue to thrive for centuries. Our engineers passionately strive to create strong relationships with you and build your products to perfection
