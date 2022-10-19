Magnolia Senior Placement attends Adult Family Home Conference in Washington
Whether it is finding senior housing, navigating healthcare, or setting up directives and fiduciaries, Magnolia Senior Placement is there to help!”VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnolia Senior Placement, offering seniors and their families guidance and direction in finding the best fit for senior care, attended the 2022 Adult Family Home Conference in Washington in September!

Adult Family Home Council of Washington State’s events offer training opportunities, industry updates, and networking. Magnolia Senior Placement and the Adult Family Home Council have the same mission: to improve the lives of seniors by providing the best care possible.
“Attending the Adult Family Home Conference was important to continue our mission in offering the best variety of services to assist seniors and their families,” says Magnolia Senior Placement’s COO, Julie. “The training we received was immeasurable and will help us stay updated in the everchanging industry of senior care.”
It is now even easier to find senior care in Vancouver, Washington, and its surrounding areas with the launch of Magnolia Senior Placement’s new website.
Magnolia Senior Placement offers:
•Senior Care Guidance
•Senior Living Exploration
•Care Needs Assessment
• Vancouver Senior Resource Guide
•Senior Transition Specialist
With over 18 years of experience in senior care, Julie can give clients peace of mind in knowing that someone with local Vancouver insight is there to help every step of the way.
“Whether it is finding senior housing, navigating healthcare, or setting up directives and fiduciaries, Magnolia Senior Placement is there to help!” Julie says. “Navigating the endless options regarding assisted living facilities, the resources, and benefits available to seniors, or getting your paperwork in place can be confusing and frustrating. We are here to make it easy for you!”
Magnolia Senior Placement offers free consultations to discuss lifestyle assessment, tailoring care options to fit the needs of its clients, scheduling tours of local assisted living communities, and transitioning to a new senior care home.
