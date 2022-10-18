House Bill 2357 Printer's Number 3233
PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - An Act prohibiting the sale or distribution of kratom products to individuals younger than 18 years of age; providing for duties of Department of Health; and imposing penalties.
