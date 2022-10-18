House Bill 609 Printer's Number 3566

PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - An Act amending the act of May 23, 1945 (P.L.913, No.367), known as the Engineer, Land Surveyor and Geologist Registration Law, further providing for definitions, for general powers of board, for procedure for licensing as professional engineer, for procedure for licensing as professional geologist, for continuing professional competency requirements, for exemption from licensure and registration, for fees and for penalties.