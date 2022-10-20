‘The Voice’ Contestant Madilyn Paige to Perform Live at Ovation Sienna Hills
Madilyn Paige, season six contestant on The Voice, will perform live at Ovation Sienna Hills, a senior living community in St. George, Utah.
We’re thrilled to host Madilyn Paige for this exclusive concert. This event will capture the essence of senior living at Ovation – active and engaging with a strong sense of community.”ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Madilyn Paige, season six contestant on The Voice, will perform live at Ovation Sienna Hills, a senior living community in St. George, Utah.
— Chuck Donnelly, General Manager, Ovation Sienna Hills
The outdoor concert will be held Thursday, November 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Ovation Sienna Hills, located on Washington Parkway. This free, limited concert has 200 tickets available, and a ticket is required for admission.
“We’re thrilled to host Madilyn Paige for this exclusive concert,” stated Chuck Donnelly, General Manager with Ovation Sienna Hills. “This event will capture the essence of senior living at Ovation – active and engaging with a strong sense of community.”
Attendees must bring their own blanket or chair. The event will feature food trucks, and guests are invited to stay after the concert for a tour of Ovation Sienna Hills’ gorgeous, expansive senior living campus.
For those that can’t make the event, tune in on Ovation Sienna Hills’ Facebook page for a live stream!
Click here to find out more and reserve tickets.
About Madilyn Paige
Paige is an American pop singer-songwriter with an indie-electro-pop sound. Her entry into the music industry began in 2014 as a contestant on The Voice. She has headlined concerts in the United States and internationally, including Jason Derulo, Rachel Platten, and David Archuleta. She most recently released her album Social Butterfly in 2022.
About Ovation Sienna Hills
Ovation Sienna Hills is an upscale independent living, assisted living, and memory care community managed by Arete Living. With a goal to support independence while making life a little easier, the team lives their mission “to enhance the life of every person we serve.” The team is proudly named the Best of Southern Utah in 2022. Discover more at OvationSiennaHills.com and on Facebook.
Ovation Sienna Hills
Ovation Sienna Hills
+1 435-429-0000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other