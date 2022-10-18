John Vento Pays Tribute To Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, Promotes Suicide Prevention In Latest Music Video

Cheslie Kryst

The music video for John Vento’s #1 UK iTunes single, “Sweet Cheslie” will premiere this Wednesday at 8pm ET.

All of us took extra special care and love in crafting this very meaningful work..If you or anyone that you might know is possibly considering suicide CALL 988, and do it now!” — John Vento

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When John Vento released his latest single, “Sweet Cheslie” at the end of September, he had no idea how great an impact the song would have. In fact, Vento was apprehensive about writing and recording a song about the suicide of former Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst. It was writer Matt Wohlfarth, whose lyrical sketch proved the deciding factor in Vento moving forward with the song’s creation and production. Along with Shane McLaughlin (Buffalo Rose), David Granati, and Bob Zigerelli, the team emerged with a beautiful tribute that would reach the top of the UK iTunes charts.

Enter video producer Jim Pitulski of Face 4 Radio productions. Pitulski utilized images of Cheslie Kryst alongside performance clips of John Vento and a poignant performance by Karen Hoteck to create a beautiful and touching video tribute.



“All of us took extra special care and love in crafting this very meaningful work,” said Vento. “ it features Ms. Karen Hoteck, who lost someone near and dear to her, by suicide. She sums it all up with a plea, ‘If you or anyone that you might know is possibly considering suicide CALL 988, and do it now!”

The World Premiere of the “Sweet Cheslie” music video is set for Wednesday, October 19th at 8pm Eastern. Watch it at https://youtu.be/b03SZ1VCX_w.



Watch a promotional clip at https://youtu.be/bxpe60Kpf9M.

More details about John Vento can be seen at http://www.johnvento.com

For more information about Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, please visit https://nami.org/Get-Involved/Awareness-Events/Suicide-Prevention-Awareness-Month-(SPAM)