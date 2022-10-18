John Vento Pays Tribute To Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, Promotes Suicide Prevention In Latest Music Video

Cheslie Kryst

The music video for John Vento’s #1 UK iTunes single, “Sweet Cheslie” will premiere this Wednesday at 8pm ET.

All of us took extra special care and love in crafting this very meaningful work..If you or anyone that you might know is possibly considering suicide CALL 988, and do it now!”
— John Vento

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When John Vento released his latest single, “Sweet Cheslie” at the end of September, he had no idea how great an impact the song would have. In fact, Vento was apprehensive about writing and recording a song about the suicide of former Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst. It was writer Matt Wohlfarth, whose lyrical sketch proved the deciding factor in Vento moving forward with the song’s creation and production. Along with Shane McLaughlin (Buffalo Rose), David Granati, and Bob Zigerelli, the team emerged with a beautiful tribute that would reach the top of the UK iTunes charts.

Enter video producer Jim Pitulski of Face 4 Radio productions. Pitulski utilized images of Cheslie Kryst alongside performance clips of John Vento and a poignant performance by Karen Hoteck to create a beautiful and touching video tribute.


“All of us took extra special care and love in crafting this very meaningful work,” said Vento. “ it features Ms. Karen Hoteck, who lost someone near and dear to her, by suicide. She sums it all up with a plea, ‘If you or anyone that you might know is possibly considering suicide CALL 988, and do it now!”

The World Premiere of the “Sweet Cheslie” music video is set for Wednesday, October 19th at 8pm Eastern. Watch it at https://youtu.be/b03SZ1VCX_w.


Watch a promotional clip at https://youtu.be/bxpe60Kpf9M.

More details about John Vento can be seen at http://www.johnvento.com

For more information about Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, please visit https://nami.org/Get-Involved/Awareness-Events/Suicide-Prevention-Awareness-Month-(SPAM)

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

