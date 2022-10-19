More Men Seeking Skin Repair Services in Orange County, California

Qazi Cosmetic Clinic has male-focused skin repair services that can be done on the lunch hour or coffee break. Melasmas are now easily treated with lasers combined with Dr. Qazi's proprietary pre- and post-treatment strategies for a renewed and refreshed skin. Sun damage can age the skin fast. Qazi Cosmetic Clinic has an array of lasers and methodologies to repair sun damage and bring a refreshed, younger look.

Detaching from the norms of society Qazi Cosmetic Clinic notes more men are taking notice of cosmetic services to bring back the youth in their appearance

Men are repairing their skin to look their best at every age. Sun damage, dry flakey skin, dark spots, and acne scars steal their natural good looks. Today's treatments are quick with little downtime.” — Dr. Nadir Qazi, Qazi Cosmetic Clinic

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Nadir Qazi, the owner of Qazi Cosmetic Clinic in Orange County, Calif., is seeing an increase in men seeking skin repair services to capture back their youthful appearance. The question has always been: who is a good candidate for laser treatments for skin repair? The answer, is not just for women, but anyone who wants healthier, younger-looking skin quickly, effectively, and minimally invasive.Orange County is the hub for outdoor activities. With more men being in the sun for prolonged periods of time, the higher the chance of wrinkles, fine lines, and sunspots appearing on the skin barrier. Active male patients typically receive more sun exposure, resulting in long-lasting damage.In the past, cosmetic procedures were highly dominated by women; however, more men are seeking skin repair treatments to absolve acne scars, dark spots, and sun damage from their skin.The stigma that surrounded the role of men in skin repair services is fading. Where in the past, services were minimal surrounding skin care services for men, treatment options at Qazi Cosmetic Clinic are abundant.The appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, acne scars, and dark spots on men’s skin becomes more apparent through aging. Rather than live with lost pigmentation, spots that plague their natural skin, or scars from teenage acne, men are seeking customized laser treatments with Qazi Cosmetic Clinic’s Pico, Lumenis Accupulse co2, Sciton Joule BBL, and Q-Switch Lasers Large advancements in non-invasive surgery procedures brought services for men that can be done on a coffee break or lunch hour, near immediate results with a 30–45-minute treatment and little to no recovery time. Avoiding needles and long recovery time is relieving the stigma of skin repair services for men, making them a viable treatment option.For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit qaziclinic.com.Brandon Russell714-309-5054Brandon@engagementpr.com

Minitox with Dr. Nadir Qazi to reduce lines and wrinkles works on men and women