Decision Lens Achieves Impact Level 4 Authorization from the Air Force via Second Front Systems’ Game Warden Platform

Decision Lens is allowing more agencies across the federal government to conduct world-class, fiscally responsible planning.

I am thrilled that we are providing an IL4 secure environment running Decision Lens for our customers on Second Front Systems' Game Warden platform."” — Siva Nookala, Decision Lens Chief Architect

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Lens software is now available to customers via Second Front Systems (2F)’s Impact Level 4 (IL4) Production Environment. The deployment via the Game Warden DevSecOps platform is in a “.mil” environment and established via an Authority to Operate (ATO) from the Air Force. With IL4, Decision Lens can offer its software-as-a-service (SaaS) to additional Department of Defense (DoD) and Intelligence Community (IC) agencies.

As the DoD and IC agencies look toward the private sector for innovative solutions, ready access to secure, cost-effective software is critical. By increasing the availability of its software, Decision Lens is allowing more agencies across the federal government to conduct world-class, fiscally responsible planning. Through Game Warden, Decision Lens inherits the platform’s security controls and accreditation compliance which provides the evidence necessary for other DoD and government officials to evaluate risk and authorize the use of the application.

Siva Nookala, Chief Architect at Decision Lens, has been working closely with the 2F team and is excited by the culmination of months of work, saying, “I am thrilled that we are providing an IL4 secure environment running Decision Lens for our customers on Second Front Systems' Game Warden platform. Second Front has been a great partner in helping us navigate the strict requirements. We will continue working towards providing higher impact-level environments for our customers.”

Tyler Sweatt, 2F Chief Revenue Officer, also touted the launch, “We’ve discussed the importance of closing the industry-government divide by making innovative software such as Decision Lens more accessible to the federal government. The launch of Decision Lens on Game Warden and its availability to those needing IL4 security is the first step in the plan to bring commercial software to the federal government.”

As automated, continuous planning becomes increasingly critical across the federal government, having access to data in a secure environment in which users can evaluate, collaborate, and analyze is critical to maximizing resources.

Additionally, Decision Lens is prepared to host government customers who need an IL5 production environment through the Game Warden platform. For more information contact Ted Reynolds at treynolds@decisionlens.com for more information.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software that modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process, and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies, and state and local governments achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) is a public benefit, a venture-backed software company that equips national security professionals for long-term, continuous competition for access to emerging technologies. Founded by three former Marines with firsthand experience of the dangers outdated technology poses in combat, 2F is fast-tracking government access to disruptive, commercially proven technology for national security missions. For more information, visit https://secondfront.com/.