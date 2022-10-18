Join Us for the WIOA State Plan Town Hall Meetings on January 16th

Iowa Workforce Development (IWD), Adult Education and Literacy (AEL), Iowa Department for the Blind (IDB), and Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services (IVRS) would like to invite you to a State Plan Town Hall Meeting. At this meeting, you can ask questions and make comments on our draft 2020 Unified State Plan. The state plan is created to guide agencies in the performance of their duties under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA). It tells us and the public how we are to focus our programs and services and sets our goals and expectations for the next four years. If you have an interest in workforce, adult education, and vocational rehabilitation services in the state of Iowa, this meeting will be an opportunity to learn and have your voice be heard.

The 2020 WIOA State Plan draft will also be posted on the Iowa Public Comments website https://comment.iowa.gov/ within the next few days.

There will be two events. The in-person event will be held in Des Moines at the Wallace Auditorium. Later that day, we will hold an online meeting. Complete details are below. We hope that you can join us and be a part of the conversation.

In-Person Event

When: January 16, 2020, 9:30–11:00 am

Where: Wallace Building Auditorium, 502 E 9th St, Des Moines, IA 50319

Online Meeting

When: January 16, 2020 12:00–1:30 pm

Join Zoom Meeting

https://IDOE.zoom.us/j/934042535

Meeting ID: 934 042 535

One tap mobile

+16465588656,,934042535# US (New York)

+16699006833,,934042535# US (San Jose)

Dial by your location

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

Meeting ID: 934 042 535