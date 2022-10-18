Iowa Language Learners: Grants to Improve Workplace Communication

HNI Corporation in Muscatine noticed several years ago that the company had a number of solid, entry-level employees who didn’t seem to think it was possible for them to advance up the corporate ladder.

“We have a lot of diversity in our entry-level roles, said Mandy Parchert, manager of university and community relations for HNI. “We realized that we need to make our processes better to hire people, so our company is more inclusive and more open to hire people who don’t speak English as well as everyone else.”

The state of Iowa is working to help with that goal – for HNI and everyone else.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds earlier this month announced a new $5 million grant program to help employers reduce language barriers in the workforce. The Iowa Language Learners Job Training Program will help employers provide sustained programs for dual language instruction to increase proficiencies that support improved communication with staff and overall recruitment and retention.

Employers will be able to get help with programs that increase English language proficiencies for work-related duties, policies, or procedures, as well as programs that support English speakers learning a second language.

Parchert said HNI Corporation currently is studying whether grant money would be able to help advance the company’s work on making itself more friendly to non-native English speakers. HNI, which earlier this year received a $48,820 grant from IWD’s Employer Innovation Fund, has been working on ways to provide immediate translation technology for front-line workers in addition to revamping policies to explain promotion possibilities in multiple languages.

“Our employees don’t need to be perfect in English to have a successful career,” Parchett said. “To succeed, we need to find ways to accommodate them. We need workers, and they’re here. How do we make them work in our business?”

Applications for the Iowa Language Learners Job Training Program are now being accepted on IowaGrants.gov. They must be turned in by 11:59 a.m. on December 2.

For more information, email Sara Bath at sara.bath@iwd.iowa.gov or visit FutureReadyIowa.gov and watch this video of an October 11 webinar.