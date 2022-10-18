Salt Lake City Hosts USA Wheelchair Football League Tournament at Salt Palace Convention Center, October 22-23, 2022
USAWFL teams from nine cities across the country will participate in the tournamentSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wheelchair football athletes from across the country will compete this weekend at a USA Wheelchair Football League tournament hosted by Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation. The tournament is scheduled for October 22-23 in Exhibit Hall Five, located on the second floor of the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, UT. The USAWFL is a program of Move United that is made possible by support from the National Football League (NFL) and Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) partnership, which is part of the League’s Salute to Service initiative.
The tournament competition will kick off Saturday morning, October 22. Saturday games are scheduled to run from 8:00 AM-4:00 PM and Sunday games will start at 8:00 AM with the Championship Game to kickoff at 1:00 PM.
This is the third tournament of the 2022 season, which is the second full season of the USA Wheelchair Football League. Nine teams will be competing, including the Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team. The two previous tournaments were won by the Green Bay Packers Wheelchair Football Team and the Kansas City Chiefs Wheelchair Football Team.
In addition to supporting the USAWFL’s competitive teams, the grant from the NFL and BWF partnership as part of the League’s Salute to Service initiative and Move United provides opportunities for grassroots growth of the sport through coaching education and learn-to-play clinics.
The tournament is hosted by Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation which was created as a result of civic-minded citizens who wanted to coordinate recreation activities throughout the County, build more park space, trails infrastructure, and manage the rapid growth of recreation programs for the benefit of county residents. Over the past 75 years, the division has grown in size and scope, now managing and maintaining 103 parks, 6 golf courses, over 20 recreation facilities, as well as trails and open space.
Local youth football organizations, nonprofits and community groups are invited to come out to a game to support the athletes and teams as spectators or volunteers. Learn more at usawfl.org.
