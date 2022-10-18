The Physical and Mental Benefits of Playing Basketball
Playing basketball can help improve cardiovascular health, muscular endurance, and coordination.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While basketball was invented in the United States, it is now one of the most played sports across the world. Like soccer, the simplicity of the sport makes it appealing for those all around the globe. You don’t need ice or any specific environment to play, and you also don’t need fancy equipment – just a ball and a hoop.
Whether people are playing basketball just for fun, or to be competitive, there is more to basketball than just enjoying the game. It is a physically demanding sport, requiring athleticism from those who are playing. Playing basketball can help improve cardiovascular health, muscular endurance, and coordination.
Cardiovascular Health – Unfortunately, cardiovascular health issues are one of the largest health concerns plaguing North America. Sports like basketball that help to build up cardio greatly improve heart health and can help prevent cardiovascular diseases.
Strength & Athleticism – Basketball is a physical sport, it requires speed, stamina, and strength to play well. As people play basketball more and more, they’ll continue to grow stronger and have increased stamina and muscular endurance.
Improves Body Composition – Because of the athleticism involved, playing a game of basketball is going to have a similar effect on the body to having an intense workout. This is going to help burn calories and improve metabolism, leading to a drop in body fat and an increase in muscle.
Aids in Hand Eye Coordination – Basketball requires a high level of coordination to play. Watching the ball, running, catching, throwing – there’s so much going on that players must pay attention to. Basketball helps train players to think ahead, plan out plays, all while keeping an eye on the ball and moving at a fast pace.
Overall, basketball is a fantastic way to stay in shape while having fun. For those looking to get into basketball there are often pickup games that can be found through social media groups, and for kids there are always after school basketball programs that can be found at most public and high schools. It’s a great way to get kids active and teach them to be a part of a team.
