How After School Programs Help Children with Social Development

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- There are many benefits for children to participate in after-school sports, including an increased self esteem among other benefits. Experts agree that while there may be some risks associated with playing outside of school hours or on competitive teams, the pros far out way the cons regarding children playing after school sports and other programs. In addition, the risks can often be mitigated by extra effort by the parents through further training and practice at home.A study recently published by the Journal of School Health demonstrated how sports participation among children not only improved their overall health, but also enhanced their problem-solving abilities. The research also showed improved physical coordination, stronger muscles/bones, and, possibly even more importantly, participation in after school sports resulted in a decreased risk for dropping out of school when they participate in organized programs like afterschool basketball programs Here are some of the other ways that organized sports and after school programs can benefit children;Helps to Relieve StressThe benefits of exercise are not just physical. The release of dopamine and serotonin in a child's brain will make them feel better. Playing sports with friends can be a fun way to alleviate that stress while building new relationships at school too.Teaches Kids About Healthy CompetitionSports education is a great way for children to learn how they can deal with issues like competition that may come up throughout their academic, personal, and professional lives. Friendly sports allow them an opportunity to learn how to be competitive in a health manor without showing aggression.Boosts Kid’s Self ConfidenceCompetitive sports are a great way for children to build their self-esteem and learn how they can persevere in difficult situations. The competitive nature of sports teaches kids at an early stage that although victory is not guaranteed, success is more fulfilling when it comes by your own effort.