St. Albans Barracks / Arrest on Warrants
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2005760
TROOPER: M. Conte
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: October 18th 2022 at 1442 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 21 Meadow Lane, Swanton
ACUSED: Dylan Sweet
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 18th 2022 at 1442 hours, members of the Vermont State Police executed a search warrant in order to effect the arrest of a wanted person at 21 Meadow Lane in the town of Swanton. At the conclusion of the search warrant the wanted person, identified as Dylan Sweet, was arrested on several outstanding arrest warrants. The arrest warrants in question were for Violation of Probation ($200.00 bail) and Domestic Assault ($500.00 bail). Additionally, Sweet was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County District Court to face the charge of Disorderly Conduct resulting from a previous incident. Ultimately, Sweet was lodged at the Northwest Correctional Center on the aforementioned arrest warrants.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: November 22nd 2022 at 0830 Hours
BAIL: $700.00
COURT: Franklin County District
MUG SHOT: Attached