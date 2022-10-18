St. Albans Barracks / Arrest on Warrants

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2005760

TROOPER: M. Conte

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: October 18th 2022 at 1442 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 21 Meadow Lane, Swanton

ACUSED: Dylan Sweet

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 18th 2022 at 1442 hours, members of the Vermont State Police executed a search warrant in order to effect the arrest of a wanted person at 21 Meadow Lane in the town of Swanton. At the conclusion of the search warrant the wanted person, identified as Dylan Sweet, was arrested on several outstanding arrest warrants. The arrest warrants in question were for Violation of Probation ($200.00 bail) and Domestic Assault ($500.00 bail). Additionally, Sweet was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County District Court to face the charge of Disorderly Conduct resulting from a previous incident. Ultimately, Sweet was lodged at the Northwest Correctional Center on the aforementioned arrest warrants.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: November 22nd 2022 at 0830 Hours

BAIL: $700.00

COURT: Franklin County District

MUG SHOT: Attached