Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,881 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 272,920 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks / Arrest on Warrants

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 22A2005760                     

TROOPER: M. Conte

STATION: St. Albans                        

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: October 18th 2022 at 1442 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 21 Meadow Lane, Swanton

 

ACUSED: Dylan Sweet

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On October 18th 2022 at 1442 hours, members of the Vermont State Police executed a search warrant in order to effect the arrest of a wanted person at 21 Meadow Lane in the town of Swanton. At the conclusion of the search warrant the wanted person, identified as Dylan Sweet, was arrested on several outstanding arrest warrants. The arrest warrants in question were for Violation of Probation ($200.00 bail) and Domestic Assault ($500.00 bail). Additionally, Sweet was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County District Court to face the charge of Disorderly Conduct resulting from a previous incident. Ultimately, Sweet was lodged at the Northwest Correctional Center on the aforementioned arrest warrants.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: November 22nd 2022 at 0830 Hours

BAIL: $700.00

COURT: Franklin County District

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks / Arrest on Warrants

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.